PARIS / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Profit-taking on Wall Street after new records slowed down the willingness to buy on Europe’s stock exchanges at the beginning of the year. After a brief slide into the red, the Eurozone leading index EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) saved a price increase of 0.33 percent to 3564.39 points on Monday. The French CAC 40 closed 0.68 percent firmer at 5588.96 points.

The UK’s FTSE 100 gained 1.72 percent to 6571.88 points. The strength of the heavyweight mining and pharmaceutical stocks gave him a boost ./gl/he