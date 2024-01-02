Equita Group acquires 30% of Sensible Capital

Equita Group completed the purchase of one 30% minority stake in Sensible Capitalindependent advisory boutique real estate founded by Silvia Rovere in 2020, through a dedicated capital increase and the purchase and sale of part of the existing shares by shareholder Silvia Rovere. He brings it back”Pambianconews“. The consideration for the operation was settled with a combination of cash and Equita treasury shares.

“L'operation it will allow the Group – we read in a note – to add to the investment banking offering a new and important area of ​​specialization dedicated to real estate consultancytaking advantage of the strong complementarity of Sensible Capital's business with Equita's activities.

In addition to Equita's minority stake in the company, the signed agreements also provide for the rebranding of Sensible Capital in Equita Real Estate, “with the aim of benefiting from the growing appeal of the Equita brand”, and the membership of Silvia Rovere to the Equita Group shareholders agreement, thus sanctioning the manager's entryalready senior advisor of the Group since August 2023, in the partnership of Equita professionals.

Starting in 2026, furthermore, Equita will be able to exercise a call option to acquire an additional 40% stake in Equita Real Estatethus reaching 70% of the capital and consolidating the company's results.

Equita then announced that on 13 December 2023 the subsidiary Equita Sim completed the purchase of a share of the Equita Private Debt Fund from an institutional investor. The operation is aimed at increasing the Group's co-investment in the first private debt fund (da 5 million to around 11 million euros) and benefit more from the returns of a mature and performing portfolio. b investment was made at a discount to the fund's NAV.

Finally, Equita and the minority shareholders of Equita K Finance – Giuseppe Renato Grasso And Filippo Guicciardico-CEOs of the company 70% controlled by Equita – have decided to partially modify the agreements signed last July 2020, eliminating the put & call options structure and renegotiating some commitments, including duration ones.

Considering the excellent results achieved in recent years, the parties intend to extend the agreements over time, in view of the consolidation of the partnership with the Group and the greater involvement of Grasso and Guicciardi at the parent company level.

