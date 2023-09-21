Equita, the new mission of former Terna Stefano Donnarumma. Chosen for his thirty years of experience

New assignment for Stefano Donnarumma after the adventure in Ternathe manager is expected to have a top management role in Equity. The company, specialized in financial consultancy, has announced its entry into the group. It will be framed as senior advisorwith the aim – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – of supporting management in the development of initiatives aimed at supporting the growth of the Group in the different business areas. With thirty years of experience and solid foundations in the industrial operations of large international groups (Alstom and Bombardier), Donnarumma built an excellent professional path.

In the sector of infrastructure and energy, waste, water and airport assets, initially as operations director of Acea, A2A and Aeroporti di Roma, and subsequently as Chief Executive Officer of the listed companies Acea and Terna. Donnarumma – continues Il Sole – will play a key role in the development of the new asset class announced last 21 June 2023 with an initiative aimed at world of infrastructure and renewable energy.

Thanks to his knowledge of energy and green issues, not only in Italy but also abroad, he will support the Egif team in the launch of the Equita Green Impact Fund and support fundraising activities with institutional investors. To this will be added the role of advisor to Egif’s investment committee, aimed at identifying new investment opportunities for the fund.

