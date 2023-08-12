The head of the Emirate of Ajman Committee for the Federal National Council Elections, affiliated to the National Elections Committee, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Gibran Al Suwaidi, affirmed the committee’s readiness for the success of the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections, indicating that «the headquarters of the committee has been equipped according to the highest standards to provide the necessary services, facilities and support to members Electoral bodies.

This came during the committee’s meeting, which was held at its headquarters in Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Hall in the Ajman Museum, during which the agenda and preparations for the elections were discussed, and the mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the controls and rules of electoral campaigns in the emirate.

The members of the committee stressed the importance of full coordination and cooperation between the concerned authorities in the emirate, unifying efforts with the National Elections Committee, and intensifying work to provide all facilities for members of the electoral bodies.

Al-Suwaidi stressed that the Emirate of Ajman Committee for the Federal National Council Elections is working to translate the aspirations of the leadership, aimed at creating the necessary conditions to prepare a more participating and contributing citizen, activating the role of the Council and enabling it to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the government, and for it to be a council with greater ability, effectiveness and adherence to the issues of the nation. the concerns of citizens, and through which the values ​​of participation and the shura approach are entrenched through a gradual and regular path.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the committee is working to provide the highest levels of comfort for members of the electoral bodies, stressing that it enjoys the support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the attention and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Chairman of the Committee expressed his thanks and appreciation to the members of the Committee and the work team for their efforts, and urged them to continue working to provide everything related to technical, administrative and security matters related to the conduct of the electoral process and everything necessary for the success of the elections.

The tasks of the Emirate Committee are summarized in several functions, the most important of which are: providing the forms related to the electoral process, coordinating with the Emirate Municipality to determine the electoral campaign locations for the candidates, proposing headquarters for the polling centers committees in the Emirate in coordination with the Election Management Committee, determining the venues for holding seminars and meetings conducted by the candidates, and receiving applications for candidacy. Monitoring the application of electoral campaign rules in the emirate and submitting reports and observations regarding any violation to the Election Management Committee, in addition to receiving the final electoral college list from the National Elections Committee, and providing the candidates with it if they so request.

