The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” and New York University Abu Dhabi, organized a comprehensive and accredited training course on the skills program for integrating mental health in the field of primary care, with the wide participation of experts and healthcare professionals.

The Mental Health Skills Improvement Program for the year 2022 included five online and in-person interactive workshops to help provide primary care physicians, nursing staff and care coordinators with practical treatment tools and techniques in the field of behavioral medicine. Undergo the final evaluation.

Hind Mubarak Al Zaabi, Executive Director of the Health Care Facilities Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, explained that the support provided by the department for such training programs comes in line with the department’s continuous efforts to preserve the mental and physical health of members of the Abu Dhabi community, by raising the level of skills of the workforce in healthcare field in Abu Dhabi.

Al Zaabi said: “Today, we realize more than ever before the importance of mental health and its long-term impact on societies, and as the regulator of the health sector in Abu Dhabi, we are committed to continuing to improve the quality of life of the emirate’s residents, and to empower health care providers to ensure the achievement of an integrated health care system that provides services Distinguished according to the highest international standards.

For her part, the course director, certified clinical psychologist and assistant director of counseling at the Health Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, Dr. Vedrana Mladinal, confirmed that the Mental Health Improvement Program is in line with the Department of Health’s strategic plan that works to meet the needs of mental health care in the emirate; Noting that it contributes to the integration of mental health care services in overcrowded primary care centers.

She pointed out that the NYU Abu Dhabi Health Center follows a comprehensive health care provision model, by integrating specialized mental health care into students’ primary care.

The program schedule included face-to-face sessions with reading the required material, participation in real-life case discussions, and a final written assessment. Among the program’s topics were “The Mental Illness Pandemic and the Need for an Integrated Model of Care,” “Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression,” and “Assessing the Risk of Suicide and Child Abuse.” Self and Safety Planning”, and “Self-Care and Burnout Prevention for the Primary Care Practitioner” and others, which includes supervision and post-program follow-up.

Dr. Ghanem Ali Al-Hassani, Director of the Education Department at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, explained that primary care physicians are the first destination for patients to seek help, so they must be provided with the necessary tools to guide their decision-making process as soon as they notice a deterioration in the patient’s behavior, pointing out that it is one of the most important things to do. In this sense, each session of the Mental Health Skills Improvement Program for the year 2022, which was presented by experts in the sector, included; Teaching modules focusing on competency-based behavioral medicine, interactive activities, and role-playing learning.

He stated that this program helps primary care physicians obtain the necessary resources to diagnose mental health conditions early, before they cause more complications for the patient.