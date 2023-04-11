FromBedrettin Bölükbasi close

In the Ukraine war, Kremlin boss Putin repeatedly resorts to new strategies. This time he probably wants to use airborne troops even more. The news ticker.

The processed information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Munich – In the Ukraine war, the troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are constantly changing their tactics in order to be able to break through the Ukrainian defenses. The British military intelligence service is now assuming that the Russian airborne troops will be more closely involved in offensive actions during the war.

The airborne troops, which suffered serious losses in the first months of the war, have been equipped with the TOS-1A missile system, known as the “heavy flamethrower”, according to the daily bulletin of the British Ministry of Defense.

The system was previously used by a special unit of the Russian army in Ukraine to protect other units against biological, chemical and nuclear weapons. According to British intelligence information, there have been no reports of deployments by the airborne troops, which operate with both helicopters and paratroopers. Videos of TOS-1A use by Russian airborne troops had previously surfaced on social media. The weapon is also known as the “blazing sun”.

Russian casualties: Ukrainian General Staff publishes new figures

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff released new figures on Russian military casualties in Ukraine. According to the message on Facebook, more than 179,000 Russian soldiers have been disabled so far. In addition, 3,644 tanks and 7,038 armored vehicles were destroyed.

2,765 artillery cannons, 535 multiple rocket launchers, 282 air defense systems, 307 fighter jets and 293 helicopters were also destroyed. Ukraine recently released recordings, intended to show the shooting down of a Russian warplane. (bb/dpa)