“You have to hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst.” I do not know whose phrase that governs our morning coffees with which it is falling today. But I would rephrase it in another way: You have to be prepared for the worst, but also for the best and expecting the latter. God willing and if the covid respects us, in August I go on vacation and I assure you that many of the kits that I recommend here are already in my suitcase, because if one thing is clear to me, it is that I will be prepared to fully enjoy the window of opportunity that this catastrophe may give us. Whether your destination is the sea or the mountains, these 15 gems of sport outdoor They will make you “forget” 2020, at least while you are using them. He will tell me.

Sense Ride 3 shoe by Salomon

Designed for trail runners The long-distance shoe is armed with a Contagrip outsole for powerful traction on all types of terrain, anti-dirt mesh, dirt filter and Optivibe midsole that reduces impact and vibration on the tread. This is a limited edition, Golden Trail Series, whose proceeds go to the Red Cross to fight covid. RRP € 129.99

Softshell jacket Colmar

Garment from the new collection of the Italian multifunction brand. Designed mainly for travel, it incorporates six interior pockets, one with a 3D protection grid for mobile or gadget and two others with security lock. It is made with Strech Fabric, so it is very elastic and the outer layer incorporates a waterproof membrane (5000 mm water column). PVP 325 €

Activist Futurelight Boots The North Face

Built with the latest Futurelight technology, launched by The North Face to print permeability to its new collections, the Activist boots are designed for daily use in town or in trekkings across the mountains. The seams are heat sealed and incorporates an OrthoLite insole to cushion the ride. The EXTS sole provides grip on all types of terrain. PVP 145 €

Bando 120 sleeping bag Ternua

Made with Thermashell 120 grams, to conserve heat and be resistant to water, technology similar to down, but with faster drying. It is treated with PFC-free repellents and designed for nights up to 0 ºC of trekkings through the mountains or trips. RRP € 94.50

HOVR Machina Connected Shoe Under Armor

The big launch of UA 2020, designed for long distance training. This shoe is lighter than its predecessor, the Infinity, with less tread surface but 20% cushioning and energy return. It incorporates a carbon plate on the sole that shoots the runner forward. It has a microchip that connects to the application Mapmyrun on mobile. The sensor collects speed, tread time, impact angle cadence and analyzes the information. This shoe will make you a “better runner”. PVP € 160

Gear shirt JeansTrack

Designed for use on the bike, whether in the city or MTB, or for mountaineering. It is made of cotton, polyamide and elastane that gives it resistance, freshness and freedom of movement. RRP € 69.50

Push Ultra Headphones SkullCandy

SkullCandy’s all-rounder, resistant to dust, sweat and water. They are submersible up to one meter for 30 minutes. They are fast charging, 2 hours with only 10 minutes plugged in. Perfect for the gym and activities outdoor. RRP 129.99 €

Montrail Technical T-Shirt Columbia

Multifunctional garment for any activity in hot and sunny surroundings. Made of polyester, it incorporates up to four technologies to cool the body, perspire and defend itself from the sun. And in case the heat is tightening more than what is bearable, it has a zipper on the chest for greater ventilation. RRP 69.99 €

Edge 1030 Plus Bike Computer Garmin

Released this July. A fantastic navigator for two-wheeled adventurers who want to open their own routes or discover those of other cyclists. It incorporates the preloaded Garmin Cycle Map, with information on terrain elevation, points of interest, turn-by-turn navigation, and also navigation alerts that warn you when sharp curves are approaching. It can be synchronized with Strava and has a 24 hour autonomy. RRP 599.99 €

Pulse 16 backpack Millet

For short mountain adventures or traveling very light, very light backpack, just 455 gr. 16 liters of volume with EVA honeycomb structure that keeps the load close to the body, and an ergonomic design for intense activities such as trail running, climbing or mountainbike. RRP € 69.95

Chroma Up Diving Mask Seas

One of the jewels for this season of the Italian brand, it is designed to expand the field of vision and dominate the upper levels under water. The frame is constructed of tri-material with a soft insert which makes it fit the profile of the face and is very comfortable, and incorporates a system to replace the lenses quickly and manually. A must for every trip to the coast. If diving is recommended, the snorkeling it is an obligation. PVP 80 €

Surf Trunk 2.5 Panel Bermuda Shorts Van’s

Designed by South African surfer Michael February, it incorporates the athlete’s African experiences and patterns. They are built in bidirectional polyester with Trunk Lock technology that allow total freedom of movement and ensures that the shorts stay in place even in the wildest surf sessions. PVP € 110

Surf Equation W4 / 3 Front Zip Wetsuit Picture

The feminine design of the French brand to catch waves in cold waters, has a super warm WPF lining. It is made with Eicoprene, which is an eco-friendly foam mix of limestone and recycled tires. The seams are sealed contributing to the waterproofing of the suit without reducing mobility. The male model is technically the same, but uglier. Catching good waves has never been so comfortable. RRP € 231.99

ONE R camera Insta 360

A joint project of Insta 360 and Leica, this action camera can swap its wide angle for more creative shots with 360-degree recording. The top version Insta360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition, offers a 1-inch 5.3K sensor, a first for the action cams and the house brand stabilization Insta360 FlowState. With this camera the shots will be impressive. It is resistant to dust, snow and submersible to five meters. PVP € 340

Lifa Active Solen Hoodie by Helli hansen

Designed for adventurers who will spend long days under the ocean, mountain or desert sun, this is a 50+ UPF sun protection shield. It is made with Lifa Acive technology, which is a very light recycled polyester fabric, highly breathable and hydrophobic. It incorporates the very breathable natural S Café fabric, great for when the heat is on the rise. PVP 75 €

