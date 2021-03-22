Almost 500 million rubles will be allocated for the purchase of new medical equipment for health care institutions in the Volgograd region. News agency reported about it on March 22 “NewsVolgograda.ru” with reference to the data of the unified information system in the field of public procurement.

Based on the documentation, the Sredneakhtubinsk Central Regional Hospital ordered seven X-ray machines with a total cost of 135.56 million rubles. For the Kalachevskaya hospital, 10 similar diagnostic systems will be purchased for 128.33 million rubles.

Another 157.47 million rubles are intended for the purchase of 12 digital mammographic X-ray systems. They are intended for the Gorodishchenskaya Central Regional Hospital.

In addition to the listed hospitals, Kotelnikovskaya, Leninskaya, Svetloyarskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Frolovskaya, Sredneakhtubinskaya central regional hospitals, as well as five polyclinics will receive various equipment.

In total, it is planned to spend 499.823 million rubles on the devices. The auction will take place in early April.

Earlier it became known that in 2021 more than 2 billion rubles are planned to be allocated to finance the program of modernization of primary health care in the Volgograd region. The renovation will take place in 118 institutions.