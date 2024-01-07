Equipment | “This simply shouldn't happen” – The Swedish skier's skis disappeared

The Swedish skier met with bad luck at the Tour.

Unrivaled in value the biggest event of the ski season, the Tour de Ski, draws its last. More than a week's crunch will end on Sunday with the final ascent of Val di Fiemme.

The 42nd place in the men's competition is a Swede Truls Gisselman – despite all the bad luck.

Gisselman's ranking could have been better if his skis hadn't been mysteriously stolen in the middle of the race.

Swedish team manager Anders Byström said on Viaplay that Gisselman's skis went missing before Thursday's chase.

With the new fluoride ban, skiers must give two pairs of skis to be tested before the competition. Gisselman did so, but the second pair disappeared.

“You can register two skis before the race. I did, and picked up another pair. When I arrived there were no skis – or at least not the ones I chose. It's just incredibly frustrating that the whole race is almost ruined because of that,” Gisselman said For Expressen.

Gisselman was supposed to give chase with a certain pair of skis, but ended up having to choose the one that was left when the other one disappeared.

“It must be a misunderstanding. I don't think it will happen again. Now we have to move forward,” Gisselman said.

Viaplay expert Johan Olsson was amazed at what had happened.

“I saw this as a big risk factor when fluoride-free competitions started to be organized. The system is not waterproof enough. This simply shouldn't happen. This is a minor disaster,” he rumbled.

Finnish dreams of success rest Kerttu Niskanen in reserve. Before the final ascent, Niskanen is fourth in the overall standings by 49 seconds Jessie Diggins after.

On the men's side, the best Finn is Perttu Hyvärinenwhich ranks 17th in the entire Tour.