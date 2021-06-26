The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro provided two radio stations to assist in the communication of the teams searching for fugitive Lázaro Barbosa de Souza. The first Rádio Base Station was transferred on the 22nd and the second goes today (26) to Goiás, with the escort of the Rio de Janeiro corporation.

The equipment was used in the 2014 World Cup and the 2026 Olympic Games. It allows cell phones to be connected through a fixed station, helping with long-range searches where communication between different teams is often difficult.

The transport of the stations, which include 15-meter high transmission towers, was the responsibility of the Military Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro.

Lázaro is accused of murdering four people from the same family on the 9th of this month in a farm in the Federal District. A fifth victim was reportedly killed in Goiás. He is still being investigated for shooting three people on the 12th in the municipality of Cocalzinho de Goiás, where the searches are concentrated. He already has a conviction for murder in Bahia and is also wanted in the DF and Goiás for the crimes of robbery, rape and illegal possession of firearms.

