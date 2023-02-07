Equipment | Finns are buying more and more phones that weigh more than a ton – the difference to Sweden is still huge

Smartphone sales are expected to start worldwide. In Finland, sales of the newest and most expensive models have been growing rapidly.

South Korean device manufacturer Samsung believes that Finns are finally excited about expensive smartphones.

Last year, Samsung’s sales of smartphones costing more than 1,000 euros increased by a third in Finland. In the second most expensive price category, i.e. phones priced between 600 and 1,000 euros, there was an increase of up to 58 percent.

On the other hand, the sales volume of smartphones under 300 euros decreased by a tenth.

In terms of units, Finns still buy Samsung’s cheapest smartphones, under 300 euros. That is why the total sales volume of the company’s equipment in Finland increased by only seven percent.

Samsung’s Finnish country manager Mika Engblom says that until now Finns have bought cheaper smartphones than the reference countries.

“In Finland, the average price of smartphones is around 450 euros, while in the other Nordic countries it is more than 700 euros. In Finland, basically, such a basic device has been fine,” says Engblom.

Last the year’s sales growth was not an exception, but the trend has already been clear before. According to Engblom, sales of the most expensive models were already growing rapidly in 2021.

“The same can be seen in the market in general. A clear trend is that better phones are now being bought in Finland than before,” says Engblom.

Last year, the average price of smartphones bought by Finns in October–December was 473 euros, while a year earlier the average price was 441 euros, according to data compiled by the market research company Gfk. In Sweden, the average price at the end of last year was 801 euros, while a year earlier the average price was 766 euros.

According to Gfk, the high prices in Sweden can be explained, among other things, by the fact that in the neighboring country, bundling of telephones and subscriptions is very common.

DNA, which sells connections and devices, confirms that last year, sales of more expensive phones increased both in DNA’s stores and in the phone market in general. In total, the number of phones sold remained pretty much at the same level, but in euros the phone market grew by more than 10 percent, reports DNA.

According to DNA, the growth figures for expensive phones show the effect of inflation on prices. In addition to this, it has been noticed that Finns want to constantly invest a little more in their phones.

Now in January, sales of smartphones over 1,300 euros with DNA almost quadrupled compared to a year ago.

Samsung is the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer measured in terms of shipments for the whole of last year. The company’s biggest competitor, i.e. Apple, delivered more than Samsung in October–December. After Samsung and Apple, the biggest smartphone players are the Chinese Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

This year’s forecasts for the industry are not at all cheerful, as the general rise in prices and interest rates and other economic uncertainty affect people’s desire to buy.

Samsung said that the demand for its devices decreased dramatically in the second half of last year. Especially at the end of the year, sales of cheaper and mid-priced models fell more than expected. The more expensive products, on the other hand, persisted better in the world as well.

All over the world, smartphone shipments dropped by 18.3 percent in October-December, which is usually a strong gift season. The number of deliveries decreased faster than ever before and a total of 300.3 million mobile phones were delivered, says the market research company International Data Corporation (IDC).

For the first time in history, the delivery volumes of the most important season of the year were lower than the previous quarter.

Size last year, smartphone deliveries were a good 11 percent less than the previous year. The number of telephone deliveries was the lowest since 2013.

Samsung expects the demand for smartphones in all price categories to continue to decline in January-March towards the end of the year. The company expects the entire smartphone market to shrink this year, but the decline will be especially sharp in cheaper models.

Apple has said that it expects iPhone sales to improve as Chinese production returns to normal. Apple too recently ordered the new iPhone 14 pro model the prices of their phones in China.

IDC also estimates that demand will remain subdued until the end of the year.

“The positive thing is that more generous offers and campaigns may be available to consumers during 2023, when the industry is thinking about new ways to sell more devices, especially the most expensive models,” says IDC’s research director Anthony Scarsella in the company’s statistical publication.

Equipment sellers attract customers to more expensive phone models with, for example, payment arrangements.

According to Samsung’s Engblom, cheap phones are more often bought with cash. In the more expensive models, installment arrangements have become popular, where in practice the phone is paid for like a streaming service, i.e. reducing the payment amount every month.

Secondly, expensive phones end up in circulation faster. According to Engblom, the average replacement interval for phones is roughly two years, and the replacement interval is shorter for more expensive phones.

According to Engblom, it is common at new phone stores that the buyer of the device receives compensation for his old device. The newer and more valuable the old phone is, the higher the compensation.

The practice is familiar from car dealerships, and it encourages you to exchange the item for a new one as quickly as possible, so that the value of the used device does not fall during the exchange.