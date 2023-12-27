Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 11:21

Norwegian oil company Equinor began operating the first hybrid boat in Brazilian seas this week. A battery bank installed on the vessel allows the use of electricity and diesel to be alternated, which, according to the company, reduces its carbon emissions by up to 40%.

Equinor's hybrid unit operates in the logistics of the Bacalhau field, in the Santos Basin. Equinor is the operator of the field, with a 40% stake, in a consortium with ExxonMobil 40%, Petrogal Brasil 20% and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA).

This is a PSV (Platform Supply Vessel) type boat, a unit used to supply platforms. They are responsible for transporting, from the mainland to the offshore units, the supplies and equipment necessary for the operation of the assets.

The use of the hybrid vessel in Equinor's operation is the result of the oil company's contract with the Brazilian group CBO. The partnership foresees the conversion of a new PSV-type boat to the hybrid model in 2024.

With this, Equinor puts into practice a new route to the decarbonization of navigation, an alternative, for example, to the use of marine fuels with a mixture of biofuels. At the end of June, Petrobras announced tests of a bunker with 24% biodiesel in its composition.