A woman checks a donkey in an equine shelter in Lanus (Argentina), in an archive image. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (Reuters)

The cases of Equine Encephalomyelitis have the Argentine health authorities in suspense. The National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) reported on Saturday, November 25, the presence of positive cases of Alphavirus or equine encephalomyelitis in the departments of Lavalle, Corrientes and San Cristóbal, Santa Fe. The result came after an analysis of samples from horses that presented nervous symptoms, or died. It is a disease caused by a viral infection that affects equines – such as horses, mares, donkeys, zebras and their hybrids – and that, in some cases, can be transmitted to humans. Ximena Melón, director of animal health at Senasa, has confirmed that the cases occurred due to equine encephalomyelitis, in its Western variant, the same type that was diagnosed in the country in 1988.

“A meeting was held with the private sector and a broad call was made with all representatives of the sector […] and a series of topics that are specifically related to this finding were discussed,” the official said in a video broadcast on the institution’s social networks. Meanwhile, Senasa is coordinating the immediate availability of vaccines for equine livestock through veterinary chambers throughout the country. For its part, the College of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Santa Fe reported on their social networks that this is a situation requiring mandatory reporting to Senasa, and that any case of horses with nervous symptoms, even if it is suspected, must be notified to the health authorities.

The alert for equine encephalomyelitis has reached Paraguay, a country that remains alert to the possible appearance of cases. In a statement of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare issued this Monday, the Paraguayan authorities expressed that although no suspected or confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in the country, they have intensified surveillance of possible outbreaks and call on the population to go to the doctor if they present signs of the disease.

What is equine encephalomyelitis?

Equine encephalomyelitis is a viral infection caused by a virus of the family Togaviridae, which is transmitted by mosquito bites. Equine encephalomyelitis – as its name indicates – affects equines, such as horses, mares and donkeys, and can cause severe encephalitis in animals and humans due to the damage it causes to the central nervous system.

Within equine encephalomyelitis there are three types: Eastern, Western and Venezuelan. These diseases are considered exotic in Argentina, with the last official record dating back to 1988. According to Senasa, the fatality rate in horses that get sick can reach 90% in the Eastern variant, and 20 to 30% in the Eastern variant. variant from the West, while that from Venezuela oscillates in a greater range, ranging from 40 to 90%. Animals that survive any of the diseases may be left with sequelae. In humans, the lethality is estimated to be lower.

How is it transmitted?

This viral disease is transmitted from birds or small rodents to mosquitoes, and these in turn infect horses and humans. According to the College of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Santa Fe, the mosquitoes that transmit the disease are generally found in warm and humid areas. They become infected by biting a horse or other animal that is infected with the virus. They can then transmit the virus to other horses or humans by biting them.

The viruses that cause Eastern and Western equine encephalomyelitis usually develop in birds and rodents, and are then transmitted by mosquitoes. The Medical Investigation indicates that horses, humans, and other mammals are incidental hosts.

Transmission cycle of equine encephalomyelitis. College of Veterinary Doctors of the Province of Santa Fe 1st Circ.

Once the virus is acquired, the incubation period of the disease, that is, the time that passes from infection until clinical signs appear, is 5 to 14 days. Natural transmission between horses, or from horses to humans, has not been reported. Human-to-human transmission has also not been reported.

Can equine encephalomyelitis be transmitted to humans?

Yes. Both horses and humans can acquire the disease after the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. In humans, all three viruses may be able to cross the placenta, and congenitally infected children have been reported, according to the document “Review of the vaccination strategy against Eastern and Western equine encephalomyelitis virus in the Argentinian republic”. Until now, the Ministry of Health has not reported current cases in humans.

What are the symptoms in humans?

Eastern, Western and Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis have a series of signs and symptoms that vary slightly. In the case of Western equine encephalomyelitis – which is currently found in Argentina – humans usually do not present symptoms, or it develops mildly in adults, without specific signs of the disease and with few deaths. It is possible to present abruptly:

Fever

Shaking chills

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Anorexy

Discomfort

Occasionally, respiratory signs may be observed

It is important to pay attention to the appearance of symptoms such as headache, irritability, focal neurological deficiency, neck stiffness, confusion, drowsiness or stupor, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis, as these are symptoms of Eastern equine encephalomyelitis that do can cause significant harm to humans.

What are the symptoms in horses?

Equines show nervous signs, and sometimes mortality. Other signs and symptoms in horses include:

Wanderings

Hyperarousal

Depression

Elevated body temperature

Recumbent, that is, the animal lies horizontally on the ground

Diagnosis, treatment and prevention of equine encephalomyelitis

Eastern, Western and Venezuelan equine encephalitis are generally diagnosed by a clinical study of blood serum in both humans and horses. Currently, there is no specific treatment for equine encephalomyelitis, but support is provided to sustain vital functions.

The main measure to prevent the disease in humans is to use repellents and prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes. In the case of equine owners, it is recommended that they consult with their veterinarian for a vaccination plan and consult a specialist in the case of equines that present symptoms.

Argentine health authorities recommend vaccinating horses as a preventive measure before transporting or moving them, as well as using repellents and keeping their pens clean to avoid mosquitoes that could infect them. If a horse shows symptoms of equine encephalomyelitis, it is important that it be seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible.

