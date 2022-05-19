Draghi: “Italy is at the forefront of the search for peace”. And then: “We will continue to support Ukraine in repelling the invasion”

Mario Draghi the tightrope walker. The prime minister arrives in the Senate for the long-awaited report on the war in Ukraine and after a long explanation of the situation on the ground he gets to the heart of the problem that is tearing his quarrelsome majority. “Italy is at the forefront of the search for peace“,”it is essential to maintain channels of dialogue with Russia“After the olive branch to the pacifists of the government, Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Salvini, there is no lack of confirmation of the Atlantic location, therefore close collaboration with the United States after the visit to the White House and obviously with the European Union.

But above all the confirmation that our country will continue to send armaments to Kiev: “We will continue to support Ukraine in repelling the invasion“. Not only that. Italy, explains Draghi,”strongly supports the sixth package of sanctions that the EU is studying against Moscow” And “strongly supports the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO“. In short, the prime minister at Palazzo Madama seeks a compromise to keep his increasingly torn majority together. Dialogue with Russia, despite the expulsion of 24 Italian diplomats, but confirms support, including military support for Zelensky in collaboration with the US and the EU. .

THE VIDEO WITH THE SPEECH OF MARIO DRAGHI TO THE SENATE AND THE PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE



Ukraine: Draghi, only peace accepted by Kiev can be sustainable – “Italy will act bilaterally and with European partners but it must be Ukraine and no one else who decide which peace to accept also because an unacceptable peace would not be sustainable”. Thus the Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the briefing in the Senate on the developments of the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine: Draghi, Government moves in the wake of Parliament – “I want to thank the Parliament, the majority and also the main opposition force. The resolution passed by a large majority which committed the government to support Ukraine at the humanitarian, financial and military level, to keep the tension high on Russia also through the sanctions and the search for a negotiated solution clearly guided the Government’s action and strengthened Italy’s position at the international level and the Government intends to continue to move in the wake of this resolution “. Thus the Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the briefing in the Senate on the developments of the war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

