In relation to our apocryphal theorem of Napoleon III from last week, here is what Alberto Adán says for the particular case in which the starting tetrahedron is regular:

“The volume of the tetrahedron (B) formed by the centers of two tetrahedra superimposed on the faces of a regular tetrahedron (A) is the same as the volume of the starting tetrahedron, that is, A and B are the same size. Reasoning: in a regular tetrahedron, the distance from its center to a vertex (Dv) is twice the distance from its center to the center of a face (Dc), that is, Dv = 2 × Dc. Tetrahedra A and B have their centers at the same point. The distance from the center to the vertex of B is equal to DvB = DcA (from the center of A to the center of its face) + DcA (from the center of the face to the center of the tetrahedron superimposed on that face, which is a vertex of B) = 2 × DcA = DvA. That is, DvB = DvA, so tetrahedra A and B have the same size.”

If the starting tetrahedron is not regular but only equihedral (with the four faces equal, but not regular), finding the corresponding “Napoleon tetrahedron” is much more complicated (so much so that no reader has dared to address the question, which for therefore remains pending). It is worth asking, at the outset, if a tetrahedron whose four faces are equal to it can be constructed from any triangle. Can you prove that this is the case or find a counterexample?

More information

What if the starting triangle is an Egyptian triangle? Let us remember that the Egyptian triangle or sacred triangle is the right triangle with sides 3, 4 and 5, and that it is called this way because the ancient Egyptians, although it is not certain that they knew the Pythagorean theorem, did know that in a triangle with sides 3 , 4 and 5 the angle opposite the long side is straight, a property that they usually used when planning their monumental and architectural constructions. Well, can you build an “Egyptian tetrahedron”, whose four faces are equal Egyptian triangles? What are their characteristics?

In addition to the equihedral tetrahedron (with its hypothetical associated Napoleon tetrahedron) and the particular case of the Egyptian tetrahedron, can you think of any other unique tetrahedra?

Other “equihedra”

As is well known, the five Platonic solids (tetrahedron, cube or hexahedron, octahedron, dodecahedron and icosahedron) are the only regular convex polyhedra (how would you prove to a skeptic with little mathematical knowledge that there cannot be any more?). In addition, there are four regular non-convex polyhedra, known as Kepler (or Kepler-Poinsot) solids: the small stellated dodecahedron, the large stellated dodecahedron, the large dodecahedron, and the large icosahedron. In the attached figure, the first and best known of them, the small stellated dodecahedron.

Small stellated dodecahedron Science History Images

But if the only condition is that all the faces are equal, but not necessarily regular, and its dihedrals and polyhedral angles are not required to be equal, the number of “equihedra” increases considerably (infinitely, perhaps?).

Taking advantage of the similarity of polyhedra of different types with some Christmas decorations, I invite my sagacious readers to explore the fascinating world of equihedra and share their findings.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.