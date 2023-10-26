The entire Boca world is waiting for what is going to happen next November 4 at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro when Xeneize faces Fluminense for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores 2023. Despite this, the news around of the club continue to appear and are already beginning to diagram the squad for next season despite the fact that presidential elections are going to be held in the Ribera team and it is also not known who will be the coach in 2023.
One of the names that could leave the team could be Ezequiel Fernández. “The Equi“It is one of the great appearances of allowed him to gain recognition within Argentine football but also outside of it with the presence of Boca in the final stages of the Copa Libertadores. Furthermore, on some occasions, he was called up
Given these extremely positive situations, the interest of European teams was not going to take long to appear and it was no exception since in the last few hours, according to the Sporf website, it was known that Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in England and from all over Europe, would be interested in acquiring the services of the talented 21-year-old midfielder. According to the same information, Alexis Mac Allister, a former Xeneize player since he played in the second half of 2019, would have already given the go-ahead for his incorporation.
Obviously, the player is focused on being able to lift the seventh Copa Libertadores in the history of Xeneize but the possible transfer to European football may be a possibility. Today, he is valued at €7 million by the Transfermarkt page, so this figure would not be a problem for the Reds, who usually have these amounts available to acquire players and, even more so, a project such as Fernández.
