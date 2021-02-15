Equestrian Uusimaa’s riding schools were successful in the corona year, but the turnover of all riding companies decreased

Corona divided the horse entrepreneurs into winners and losers, according to a survey commissioned by the Horsalala Center of Expertise Hippolis.

Towards the end of the year, Hippolis asked 255 companies in the equestrian, horse and horse industry how Korona affected their operations and turnover in March – November last year.

Riding schools in Uusimaa in particular were successful in the Crown Year. More than 40 percent of the riding schools that responded to the survey said their ability to pay increased during the Korona period. One third of these were located in Uusimaa.

The number of customers in the stables increased, in some cases even doubled. Some companies were able to increase their workforce and buy more horses. Some entrepreneurs said they would like to buy more horses, but no suitable ones were found in the market last year.

“Riding has been one of the few hobbies one has been able to pursue during the Korona period. Horseback riding is mainly an individual exercise that takes place outdoors, where safety gaps are inherent in horses. People have also had more time to exercise when telework has increased, ”says Hippolis’ project manager Erja Mattila.

However, even 40 percent of equestrian companies reported a decrease in their turnover. The companies were typically units smaller than large riding schools with 1-2 employees.

“The companies were located further away from the population centers, so they may not have benefited so much from teleworkers,” says Mattila.

Due to the corona pandemic at the Peikki riding stable, the Saddle Room of the horses was closed and the equipment was moved in front of each horse’s pen as early as last March. Pictured are Harri Mattila and Czaplinek.­

All the response coaches who responded to the survey reported that Korona was deteriorating their financial situation. In the third, the economy weakened very much. As many as half of the entrepreneurs reported that their risk of bankruptcy had increased. Half of the horse entrepreneurs who responded to the survey were sole proprietors, which increased the company’s vulnerability during the Korona period.

“Trotting was on hiatus last spring for 2.5 months, which affected the incomes of all trotting entrepreneurs. A nutrition coach typically has horses owned by others to treat. If the owner of a horse is laid off, he may not be able to afford to keep his horse with a professional trainer anymore, ”says Mattila.

Horse tourism entrepreneurs Korona treated differently. One-third increased its turnover, while at 55% the situation remained the same. Regional differences were large.

Horse tourism flourished in Northern Savonia and Northern Ostrobothnia. Instead, the situation of Lapland’s horse entrepreneurs deteriorated. As many as 75 per cent of Lapland’s horse tourism entrepreneurs said that the corona had significantly reduced their turnover.

“In Lapland, the lack of international tourists affects horse entrepreneurs more than in the rest of Finland. Elsewhere in Finland, tourism entrepreneurship has relied more and more on domestic tourism, which increased during the Korona period, ”says Mattila.