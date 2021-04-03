Equestrian The ferocious Lissun Eerikki traced her father’s name to the plaque

The start of the warm-blooded Kavioliiga was on the screen of Hannu Korvi and Grainfield Aiden.

Easter the right T75 line was settled in Kaustinen, where the best of Pelimanni’s race for the Saturday race was the wildly fit Lissun Eerikki.

Ari Moilasen drive and Pekka Luukkonen The 10-year-old stallion, coached by the team, shook the victory with a time of 22.5a, thus pasting his name on the winners’ honorary board, which also includes the name of Lissun Eerik’s father Erikasson from 2008–2010.

“The year has started really well for the horse,” Moilanen praised.

“We got behind Polara in the start acceleration, but when it sank inside, there was free space in front. I thought we would go alongside Elli Sisu to keep up the pace and so we did. ”

Warm-blooded The Caviar League start was tracked at 2,600 meters and it was perfect Hannu Korven and on the screen of Grainfield Aiden.

The team, which quickly took the lead, dominated the running events with a sure grip, and at no point did the opponents get even right next to Grainfield Aiden.

“Homma we had well in hand, and the horse had to concern themselves so that no one can not even get the ear. Now we still have to think about whether the Seinäjoki drive will be driven in the next two weeks or whether we will still be driving in Lahti in the meantime, ”Korpi stated.

Easter Kaustinen’s T75 trotting certainly went well Jasmiina Ahon to the mind that had already celebrated the T75 victory at Kaustinen ten years ago at Easter.

Now Aho, who keeps a small stable, did even better when Hannu Torvinen drove the winnings with Broomhild and Just A Flirt coached by the pennant.

The other winners of the favorite bet, which returned only just over 53 euros, were Virin Veijari, who played 10 percent, Callela Lincoln, who grabbed her fifth consecutive victory, and Hujake, who got her season opener in the right place.