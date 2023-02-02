Equestrian | Roosa Haataja, 21, is a young rarity – she became the CEO of a traditionally male industry

21-year-old Roosa Haataja is the youngest CEO of a race track company in Finland. Hailed as a positive, proactive and cooperative person, Haataja says that she has received a positive reception in a male-dominated field.

In Uusimaa lived almost all his life Pink Haataja made a bold decision in October 2021. Haataja, in his twenties, decided to follow his dreams and return to his birthplace in Kainuus.

A little over a year later, at 21 years old, Haataja is the youngest CEO of a race track company in Finland. Work as CEO of Kainuun Ravirata oy, located in Kajaani, started on January 9.

“I have said at some point that I will probably never work with horses, but here we are. And it looks really good,” says Haataja.

However, Haataja, who grew up in Karkkila, has been involved with horses since he was a child. Horse riding has accompanied her as a beloved hobby, and she went to raves for the first time as a little girl.

A closer connection to the trotting world returned last summer. During the trotting days, Haataja worked in the white-collar team as secretary of the jury, left an excellent image of himself and was invited to participate in the public CEO search, if he was at all interested.

“At first I thought that I’ve never thought of being a CEO anywhere, but I applied anyway,” says Haataja.

A suitor moved to the service of a race track company from the banking world, where he worked in a permanent position as a service advisor. After listing the pros and cons, he decided to apply for the CEO position.

“Even though the previous job was really good, the new challenges and the fact that the job corresponds 100% to what my education is, took the win,” he says.

Haataja is studying business in the horse industry at Häme University of Applied Sciences. He will complete his studies via distance learning and will likely graduate half a year ahead of schedule.

The commercial sector has also always fascinated Haataja, whose first temporary job in Kajaani was as an investment assistant. The studies are largely the same as traditional business trade nomes.

“The only thing is that we have delved into a certain area. If we’ve done cost calculations, for example, we’ve thought about what they cost in the horse industry,” says Haataja.

He feels that he is generally qualified in his field. Of course, interest has guided course choices.

“I started school with the idea that studying is more interesting when it is focused on a subject of my own interest.”

“ “I’m not adamant that I’m right, but everyone needs to be heard.”

Roosa Haataja enjoys her new job as CEO of Kainuu Ravirata oy. “When this is a slightly smaller provincial track, I feel that this is kind of down-to-earth,” he says.

Young the CEO says that he is an outgoing, approachable, cooperative person who gets along with everyone. He wants to take others into account both at work and in his free time.

“I may even have had a somewhat bad habit of thinking too much about others but myself, but I have definitely improved in that and I dare to express my own opinion.”

“However, I am not adamant that I am right, but everyone needs to be heard. I can put myself in another person’s position,” Haataja continues.

Chairman of the board of Kainuun Ravirata oy Tapio Karjalainen describes Haataja as a very positive and action-oriented person who has made an impression with his personality and brightness.

“Roosa is certainly a good person for that position when she gets good background support. Now he’s already been hit a lot, so to speak,” says Karjalainen and adds that he was surprised by Haataja’s age before.

“From his behavior and appearance, you could imagine him to be older.”

Since then, of course, Karjalainen found out that Haataja had already been involved in many. Last summer showed the entire board of the racetrack company that the young woman has substance. The choice for CEO was unanimous.

“ “I feel welcome, even though I’m young and entered a male-dominated field.”

Ravirata company According to Karjalainen, the owned buildings and the track itself are in good condition. Extensive reforms began in 2006, and the latest major effort, a hundred-square-meter sampling room called the doping room, was completed a year ago.

“There are more than 80 shelters, and the pit is one of the best in Finland. Open, good and in a good location in terms of traffic,” Karjalainen praises the track, which is located along Route 5, about ten kilometers north of Kajaani.

According to Karjalainen, running a race track is a tight squeeze in a financial sense. The year 2021 went slightly in the red, almost a zero result is expected from last year.

“That’s what we’re aiming for. We do not distribute profits, we are a non-profit joint stock company. Just the kind in reasonable condition. Yes, we’ll get along and that’s where we’ll go.”

Haataja praises his workplace as the most beautiful racetrack in Finland and the people he meets as a warm-hearted group with “such a nice atmosphere of doing things together”.

“I have received a very positive reception. The feeling is welcome, even though I’m young and entered a male-dominated field,” she adds.

At the same time, Haataja breaks the stereotype that many lump race track managers into. He is far from a middle-aged trotting enthusiast – a grumpy horseman, as the Karelian twinkle in the corner of his eye jokes.

“ “Roosa is, of course, one of those young rarities in that position at her age.”

CEO Roosa Haataja is another person on the payroll of Kainuun Ravirata oy, so the job description is versatile. He gets background support from a group of volunteers.

Change however, has been shaking up the food industry for years. The management of racetracks has also gotten younger and more women have joined management positions, CEO of Suomen Hippos Minna Mäenpää tells.

“Of course, Roosa is one of those young rarities in that position at her age,” he adds.

Mäenpää has several women as managing directors of Finnish racetracks, and when two racetracks changed their presidents at the beginning of this year, the choice was aimed at a woman at both tracks.

“It can clearly be seen as a trend. Of course, many women have joined and held many positions in trotting sports, but in recent years there have been women rose to management positions both in operational activities and on the trust side,” says Mäenpää.

The change of generation is naturally also reflected in the rejuvenation surgery of male CEOs.

“It’s been really nice to notice that there is also an attraction in the field for these jobs and young people want to apply for them,” Mäenpää is happy.

Mäenpää started as CEO of Hippos in May of last year. Before that, he worked as the director of the organization’s growth and ownership from 2013.

To lead Haataja wants to develop the company and the race track in such a way that hobby and competition opportunities will be preserved in Kainuu in the future. There will be eight trotting days this coming summer.

“The aging of Talkoo’s population poses a challenge. I miss more young blood here than me, and above all, to have people from the surrounding area as spectators for the trotting days”, he says without forgetting his own people.

“I want all our employees to feel welcome and important both individually and as a team. Those are things I especially want to devote myself to and focus on.”

Haataja, who moved from Kajaani to Oulu when he was one year old and from there to Karkkila when he was a few years old, has spent all his holidays in Kainuu since he was a child.

“My whole equestrian background started in Kainuu, when the late uki had trotting horses mainly as a hobby in Hyrynsalmi. When we have vacationed here, he took us there in the audience.”

In Kainuu, there is a framework for organizing the Royal trot, for example. In general, the number of viewers has been on the decline, which is a challenge elsewhere as well.

“If, for example, as a child you traveled with a neighbor who owned trotting horses and that relationship breaks, then you don’t have to go alone. If that core breaks, that’s a bit like that,” Haataja says.

“ “I personally experience this as a warm place.”

See also Comment HJK fell far short of his best in the Conference League - rude readings tell his harsh language Roosa Haataja says that she has an open-minded approach to people and adds that she can handle feedback well thanks to her previous customer service background. “I accept it, I embrace it, and if I can influence it through my own actions, I will,” he says.

For medicine the managing director explains the activation of the new staff. He hopes to get an audience from baby to toddler to the track, and many friends or acquaintances have already said that they will come to raves for the first time next summer.

“I personally experience this as a warm place. On the other hand, I dream of having a familiarization tour of the entire area, so that people don’t come here only on trotting days. How it happens is still a bit of a mystery.”

The applicant receives help and support from both the company’s board and the retired former CEO Help from Moilasen, which still continues track maintenance work. He gives the biggest thanks to his family.

“I am extremely grateful to them. That’s always the bottom line. I am very close to my family, and they have supported and encouraged me from the very beginning.”

“And the previous employers have one of the most important keys to me being at this point,” he adds and gives an example from his vocational school days.

“I work as a store manager in a clothing store, and that’s definitely where I grabbed the biggest keys. I am as grateful as I can be to all those predecessors who have finally brought me to this point.”

Roosa Haataja hopes that the track area will remain in good working condition. He wants spectators, instructors and enthusiasts to feel comfortable visiting the place. 21-year-old managing director of Kainuun Ravirata oy. Born in July 2001 in Kajaani. Began his position on January 9. Is the youngest CEO of a race track company in Finland. He is studying to become a business tradesman in the horse industry at Häme University of Applied Sciences. Completes a 3.5-year degree in three years. Estimated completion time in May.

