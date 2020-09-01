Equestrian Extra pounds can be expensive, which is why trotting instructors train and torture themselves with Cooper’s tests: “But the most important thing is animal love”

The horse is the main star of equestrian sports, but more and more sporty instructors are also sitting on carts. The top drivers told me what kind of athletes they are.

Cross-country skiing, Cooper tests and light tennis play. On the other hand, long distances at the wheel of a car and races almost every night. These are the days of a trot instructor. But what kind of athletes are top instructors?

Finland’s top drivers include relatively young drivers. Santtu Raitala is, among others, a 29-year-old director who took the victory in the Kings Rave this summer. He was selected as the trot guide of 2019, and he was also last year’s most successful driver with 279 wins.

Hannu Torvinen is a 28-year-old director who began his career 12 years ago. He is currently third in the Driving League with Raitala and Ari Moilasen after.

Actual the athlete is a horse, reminiscent of Raitala and Torvinen.

“The horse runs, the horse’s heart rate rises and it is trained. Let’s do everything in front of it to make it good to run, live and compete. The role of the instructor is more to help the horse to be able to perform at its best, ”says Raitala.

However, the trend is visible. The instructors are in better shape than before. According to Torvinen, the development has been similar in the past in Sweden, France and the United States, for example.

The phenomenon may also be related to the more general development of the director’s profession. Before, it was more common for coaches to compete with their horses themselves. In this millennium, more and more so-called loan shares, such as Torvinen and Raitala, have been used to guide their profession.

Santtu Raitala (center) says that the driver’s position on the carts is “none of the most ergonomic in the world”.­

What kind of features required of the instructor? Stomach and back muscle endurance, upper body strength and hand strength. The instructors carefully compare themselves to formula and rally drivers, however, being aware of the different requirements of the sports.

According to Torvinen, top directors are often also quite small. He speculates that a difference of more than 20 pounds in the weights of the cart drivers could already affect the outcome.

“If the horses are just as good and have similar carts. Yes, those last tithes are sought. ”

However, the most important thing is love of animals, says Raitala.

“You have to be really interested in the horse itself, that it makes sense at all to act in this job,” he says.

Torvinen emphasizes the same. The most important thing is that both the horse and the handler are good to have.

Instructors everyday life is practically just driving, both on horses and cars. Professional drivers typically compete six or seven days a week, each day on multiple starts.

The location of the trots varies daily. Torvinen says that he accumulates more than 100,000 driving kilometers a year. While driving a car may not be physically strenuous, your head must remain sharp.

In trotting, a career can also take an exceptionally long time if the instructor stays fit. There are top directors over the age of 60 in Finland. If you start work at age 16, the groove may be up to half a century long.

For both drivers, this brings motivation to fitness.

“It would be nice not to have any big wear and tear on anything. I would be able to do this job, which I like, for as long as possible, ”says Raitala.

Hannu Torvinen clarified his status as an athlete in the army when footballers and hockey players started to go on sports leave. “From higher levels, the equestrian athlete was found to be an SM-level athlete,” he says. Pictured next to it is a training horse In Fokus posing and Ypäjä Engelbert behind.­

Raitalan the current exercise routine includes playing tennis and badminton. The break caused by the coronavirus had more time to get fit, and the top driver has followed his progress with Cooper running tests as well.

“There has not been such a result yet, from which one could hover terribly,” Raitala says and laughs.

The tests have been done “just for the sake of interest,” but development would make sense. Skier Miikka Kinnunen, Raitala’s guy, has coached and sparred the director a bit in his hometown of Pihtiputaa.

“I don’t have to go to test anything with it, but it’s been a bit like a hare,” Raitala says.

Torvinen’s training focuses on winter. Then there may be only four or five raves a week, so there is more time. Gymnastics, tennis and badminton are part of the repertoire.

“I don’t know if you can say that, but it may have carried it through the summer.”

Previously, Torvinen was a promising junior hockey player. He still went to Lappeenranta as an A-junior to play, but at the age of 18–19 he decided to focus on raves.

What is common in hockey and trotting starts is the need to react quickly. However, there has been room for learning.

“Hockey has to be so terribly confident and such that you don’t let anyone jump in your eyes. In the beginning, it was perhaps a little detrimental to this that it was so emotionally involved. Now it feels like the last couple of years have leveled off a bit and I know how to take it the most. ”

As a child, Santtu Raitala played football, hockey and volleyball. “Honestly, I could say I wasn’t so good at any of them that I could have gone further.”­

Physicality in addition, the sport includes tactics. This, too, has developed dramatically in equestrian sports in this millennium, while differences in the levels of horses have leveled off.

The current instructors prepare for the departures carefully and get to know the opponents carefully. Raitala says he is really interested in the horses he rides.

“When you ride a lot of the same horses, you get to know them pretty well. Many times you can try to deduce something from small things. ”

There is quite a lot to remember, though. Raitala says that he rides about 700 different horses a year.

Torvinen describes the work as a kind of memory game. Torvinen’s routine is to go through the past day at home in the evening and turn his gaze to the next. During the day, he strives to take about an hour and go through the horses and departures ridden in the evening.

On the other hand, one can try to predict the course of the departures, but the horse is still a living animal. Thoughts need to be prepared to be rejected if the trotter doesn’t fit the plan. In the end, however, the instructor can only guide the horse.