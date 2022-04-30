Equestrian At the same time, Johanna Irri and Taneli Säde met a gruesome and beautiful sight in the stables: “We had never done so before”

One night Johanna Irri and Taneli Säde met a horrible and beautiful sight at the stable at the same time, when the mother of the Taisto foal died soon after the foal. However, the battle survived, and on Sunday it will aim for the main prize of 110,000 euros in the Finlandia race.

Thursday April 2, 2015 was supposed to be a lucky day Jonna Irrin and Taneli Säteen in a food garage in Kuusjoki in Southwest Finland.

There was joyful anticipation in the air: Gaelic Goldman was in full swing. When it was time to foal, Irri and Säde were on standby.

The mare’s gestation had gone well, and so did the foaling, even though the colt didn’t want to come out properly. Irri called the vet at night to help the world of the fresh foal.

Coffee was drunk in the kitchen of Taneli Säte’s home farm before the vet left. Irri and Säde went to sleep but still watched from the stable camera that the mare was also lying down.

For safety, the couple went to the stable to see if everything was okay. That was not the case. Gaelic Goldman lay dead from the aftermath of the foal.

“We thought the mare was just tired, but we found it dead. Struck a terrible panic. It hadn’t happened to us before. There was a dead carcass and a newborn foal, ”says Jonna Irri by phone from Sweden, where she keeps 16 horse stables with her husband in Heby.

“We asked the artificial parent agency what to do. From there, it was advised to milk all the milk from the dead mother. We got the foal to drink. The vet came back to give her antibodies. ”

The foal had to be warmed with breast milk and its consideration every two hours, day and night.

“There was a big worry about the foal, and I cried with swollen eyes. It was time to wake up to give the foal a substitute. The foal was amazed but always in good health, ”says Irri.

The foal owners knew this could not continue for long. The foal would be too stigmatized for humans. It would no longer behave like a horse and could become hostile.

Fighting the baptized foal needed a real mother. The fight was meant to make a decent sport horse.

A mare who had lost her over-year-old foal was tested at the stable. The earwig was still in the milk, but it didn’t bother Tao on its own.

Four days later, the Artificial Parent Mediation Center was contacted and told that there would now be a mother available for Taisto.

Ypäjä has a restaurant Esa Heikkinen the horse had recently lost its foal. Heikkinen had heard about Irri and Säte’s situation and offered his help.

“We had terrible luck. We wondered if it was even possible to get help when we didn’t know Esa. He said he wants to help and whether to try the mare. Of course, ”says Irri.

Heikkinen brought the mare to Taneli Säke’s home. In addition to the mare, the horse had frozen post-foals. They were meant to get the mare to adopt a new foal.

In the stable, Taisto had been kept warm under the warps. Now an ice-cold and bloody aftertaste was poured down its neck.

“Then Esa brought the mare from the car to Taisto. The mare accepted the foal immediately. The foal reached the mare’s tits for the first time. It didn’t mean anything to learn what to do, but after that, everything was easy, ”says Irri.

Almost as big a surprise was that the mare brought to Taisto was the 2013 trotting queen Marim.

“Few people give such a horse to strangers. It says a lot about the world of thought. I am forever grateful to Esa, ”says Irri.

Marim was left in Kuusjoki for a short time before the foal moved to Ypäjä for weaning for 4.5 months.

Seven a year later, Taisto alias Majestic Man, as its official nutrition name belongs, aims to win the Finlandia race in Vermo with nine other top horses.

The main prize at the May Day invitation is a whopping € 110,000. Two of the ravines seeking it have been born in Sweden, two in Italy, one in Norway, one in Denmark and four in Finland.

In addition to the fight, the other Finnish horses in the race are Deangelo, Next Direction and Willow Pride, who is the only mare in the race.

The battle is like a stallion crowned like Deangelo, meaning it can’t have its own offspring.

“It’s a little annoying, but Taisto was a pretty fierce stallion. Childhood left its mark. It did not respect people. The fight was not a vicious nasty but played horse play. We wanted to have a nice time with it. Now no one has to be afraid. Fighting is the noblest horse in the world, ”says Jonna Irri.

Driving for Taisto began to be taught when it was one and a half years old. Taisto immediately won its first start on May 19, 2017.

Before the Finlandia run, it has 66 starts in its career, of which it has won 11. It has run prize money of 186,048 euros.

In addition to Sweden and Finland, Taisto has competed in France. Abroad, Taisto competes with Majestic Manina, but in Finland it is known by the nickname Taisto.

A surrogate mare was brought to Taisto foal from Ypäjä’s food stable. That horse was the 2013 trotting queen of Marim.

Monday in the lottery for Taisto was quite lucky when it was drawn to the number one track in the Finlandia race. In raves, the starting point is of great importance because it can be used to determine the pace and pace of the start.

“It’s a big deal for us to get an invitation and be involved in the departure. Quite an amazing thing. You can even speculate on good investments from the No. 1 track, ”says Irri.

In Vermo, the fight is led by an experienced Swede Rikard N. Skoglundwho won the V75 start in Sweden last autumn.

On Thursday, Irri and Säde brought Taisto to a temporary stable in Sastamala for a drive to Finland, where Irri’s parents and brother keep a restaurant.

The couple from Heby, Sweden, and Taisto will return on Sunday after the race. Later, Taisto and the other horses in the stable will return to Finland to compete, where Irri and Säde are currently looking for a stable for a couple of three summer months.

“The fight is like a family member, it’s not left.”

The 43rd Finlandia run will run on the Vermo race track in Espoo on Sunday at 6.30 pm.