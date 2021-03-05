Equestrian An Irish coach sitting on top of a dead horse was shelved for a year of horse racing: “Terribly bad taste”

Gordon Elliott is missing out on the big Spring Races.

Irish top horse coach Gordon Elliott was banned for a year for horse racing because of his incomprehensible snatch. The punishment for the latter six months is conditional.

Elliott raised a fuss with a photo posted on social media in which he sits on a dead horse and talks on his cell phone.

The Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Authority (IHRB) released the sentence on Friday, the BBC reports.

The IHRB noted that the photograph showed “terribly bad taste” and a complete lack of respect for the horse.

In addition, the IHRB pointed out that the incident has caused serious damage to the reputation of horse racing.

Elliott, 43, apologized last week. According to him, it was “a moment of madness”. According to the IHRB, Elliott was unable to provide a credible explanation for his actions.

According to the BBC, the British Equestrian Organization (BHA) is complying with the IHRB penalty, so the horses trained by Elliott are not going to be able to compete in Cheltenham later in March or in the Grand National in April. The BHA had previously issued a temporary ban on competition to Elliott.