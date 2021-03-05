Equestrian Aggressive herpes virus spreads in Europe – two-week quarantine is recommended for horses coming to Finland

The spread of the virus to Finland may lead to the suspension of equestrian activities.

In Europe the spread of the aggressive equine herpesvirus EHV-1. The disease was first detected in competitions in Valencia, Spain, and has since occurred in France, Belgium, Germany and Sweden.

The International Equestrian Federation has banned competition in ten European countries due to the virus. At its worst, the spread of the disease to Finland could lead to an interruption of equestrian activities here as well.

The virus spreads easily and its neurological version is very dangerous for horses. Herpes viruses spread mainly as a droplet infection, but they can also be spread through hands, clothing, or goods contaminated with virus-containing secretions.

The horse There are several different types of herpes viruses that cause different symptoms.

The most common herpes viruses are EHV4 and EHV1, which cause respiratory and nervous system symptoms. In pregnant mares, herpes virus infection can lead to foal abortion.

The primary symptoms of EHV1 virus include fever, epistaxis, anorexia, and apathy.

It is typical of infections that the virus remains latent in the body and may become active later during stress or pregnancy.

Equestrian Association recommends a quarantine of at least 14 days for all horses coming to Finland from abroad. Horses entering the country should also be tested for the EHV-1 virus.

If horses have been in contact with sick horses or in stables where there have been sick, quarantine should last for three weeks. If a horse has contracted EHV-1, quarantine should be four weeks.

Quarantine must be arranged in a separate stable with a safety distance of at least 50 meters from other stables. The same distance applies to orchards. Those working with horses must ensure good hand hygiene and change clothes between stables when transporting.

There is a vaccine against equine herpesvirus that protects against the respiratory form of the herpesvirus, but not against the abortion or nervous system virus.