SAO PAULO (Reuters) – This Friday, Equatorial Energia won the privatization auction of the Amapá Electricity Company (CEA), responsible for energy distribution in the northern state of the country.

As the winner, Equatorial will be responsible for 3 billion reais in investments for a period of 30 years.

At the event, the company made the only offer for CEA, which was acquired for a symbolic value.

The new controller, however, will have to assume liabilities priced at around 1 billion reais.

The auction winner was defined by a combination of award and fee values.

CEA currently operates through a provisional concession, serving around 830,000 inhabitants.

(By Roberto Machel)

The Equatorial post wins the privatization auction of the Amapá Electricity Company first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

