SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Equatorial Energia reported on Thursday that CVM has granted the registration of a public offer for acquisition (OPA) of the remaining ON shares of CEEE-D, a distributor that was controlled by the government of Rio Grande do Sul and was acquired by Equatorial in auction in March this year.

In a statement, the electric company stated that the operation is intended to acquire up to all the other ON shares of CEEE-D — 3,165,016 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.64% of CEEE-D’s share capital.

According to Equatorial, the registration approved by CVM provides for the offer to be launched at a price of 0.01 reais per ON share. The notice with the full terms and conditions of the offer must be released by January 5th.

The OPA is an obligation assumed by Equatorial in the purchase of control of the distributor.

(By Letícia Fucuchima)

