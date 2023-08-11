Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 20:10

Equatorial Energia ended the second quarter of 2023 with an adjusted net profit of BRL 227 million, up 49.2% compared to the same period last year. From January to June, the net profit was BRL 636 million, down 1.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

Net operating revenue grew 41.7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier to R$9.201 billion. In the first half, revenue was R$ 19.378 billion, up 57.1% on an annual comparison basis.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Ebitda) for the second quarter amounted to R$ 2.261 billion, an increase of 48.6% compared to a year earlier.

Considering the first six months of the year, quarterly adjusted Ebitda was R$ 4.755 billion, up 57.9%. Adjusted Ebitda for 12 months, in turn, was R$ 8.849 billion, an amount 45.6% higher in the annual comparison.

Equatorial’s net debt ended June at R$34.466 billion, an amount 50.5% higher than a year earlier. Investments totaled R$ 2.690 billion, an increase of 126.1% on an annual comparison basis. In the semester, the company invested R$ 5.232 billion, an increase of 174.6%.