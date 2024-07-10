Former Minister of Mines and Energy, Admiral Bento Albuquerque, stated this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) that oil exploration in the Equatorial Margin will be fundamental to guarantee Brazil’s energy independence. According to him, Brazil has already made its energy transition in recent decades and now needs to think about a “energy evolution”.

“A country like Brazil cannot give up its energy independence. If today we have large oil reserves that have been built up, from 2032 onwards they will start to decline. And what will happen next? In other words, we cannot give up this independence and we need to remember that energy policy is not government policy, it is state policy.”he stated.

The statements were made during the seminar “Energy security, the State and society”, carried out by Think Energy Institute in Brasília. The meeting will discuss the change in taxation proposed in the reform for extracted mineral goods and how it will impact the energy production chain. The recording of the event will be available at channel of Poder360 on Youtube.

According to Albuquerque, who headed the Ministry of Mines and Energy from 2019 to 2022, in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, the country made its energy transition in recent decades by reaching almost 90% of its renewable electricity matrix. In other words, the homework that the world still needs to do, Brazil has already done.

“Energy transition for Brazil is something that has been overcome. We have to talk about energy evolution. Evolution of the use of energy sources. This has happened with renewable sources, but also with fossil fuels. We are increasingly producing oil and gas and fuels with a smaller carbon footprint.”he stated.

Research in the Equatorial Margin still need a license from Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources). The region encompasses the entire coastal strip in the north of the country. It has this name because it is close to the Equator. It begins in Guyana and extends to Rio Grande do Norte.

The Brazilian portion is divided into 5 sedimentary basins:

Mouth of the Amazon located in the States of Amapá and Pará;

located in the States of Amapá and Pará; Pará-Maranhao located in Pará and Maranhão;

located in Pará and Maranhão; Barreirinhas located in Maranhão;

located in Maranhão; Ceara located in Piauí and Ceará; and

located in Piauí and Ceará; and Potiguarlocated in Rio Grande do Norte.

ABOUT THE SEMINAR

For Marcos Cintra, president of Think Energy Institutethe seminar is a chance to show that it is not possible to expand the use of renewable sources without a solid energy system that ensures operation in the event of climate disruptions.”It’s as if we wanted to anticipate something that is technically not available. It seems like we are giving up everything we have built and accepting the idea that we should stop exploring for oil and gas.”he said.

O seminar “Energy security, the State and society” is divided into 2 panels:

Panel 1 – “Energy transition, tax reform and society: the case of the Selective Tax”

Augusto Coutinho (Republicans-PE), Congressman;

(Republicans-PE), Congressman; Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), Congressman;

(PT-MG), Congressman; Moses Rodrigues (Brazil-CE Union), Congressman;

(Brazil-CE Union), Congressman; Joaquim Bird (PL-PA), Congressman

(PL-PA), Congressman Filipe Barros (PL-PR), Congressman;

(PL-PR), Congressman; Jose Roberto Alfonso , economist and teacher of IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research); and

, economist and teacher of IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research); and Braulio Borges, senior economist from the Macroeconomics area of LCA Economic Consulting and associate researcher at FGV-Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation).

Moderator: Felipe Fernandes Reis, lawyer and secretary general from the Thinking Energy Institute.

Panel 2 – “A safe and fair energy transition strategy: the role of the State”

Shale Vieira , CEO from the Abraget (Brazilian Association of Thermoelectric Generators);

, CEO from the Abraget (Brazilian Association of Thermoelectric Generators); Adriano Pires founding partner of CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center); and

founding partner of CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center); and Aldo Rebelo, secretary of International Relations of the city of São Paulo, former president of the Chamber of Deputies, former minister of Defense, Sports, Institutional Relations and Science, Technology and Innovation.

