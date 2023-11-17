Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/11/2023 – 12:34

Equatorial reported that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a tariff adjustment for CEEE-D of -2.0% in high voltage effect, -1.2% in low voltage effect, and -1.4% in medium effect . The adjustment indices will be applied from Wednesday, 22nd.

“Despite the financial component of R$35.0 million approved in this year’s tariff process, the effect of the financial components in this tariff process was -10.16%, a reduction arising mainly from the use of PIS/Cofins credits in the concession, which In this process, they reduced the tariff by R$390.2 million, with an impact of -8.28%”, states Equatorial, regarding the new CEEE-D remuneration base.

According to a statement to the market, Portion B had an adjustment of 5.9% when compared to Parcel B in force in the last tariff year, influenced by the IPCA of the reference period, which was 4.82%, minus the X Factor of -1, 10%. With this, the approved Parcel B reached the value of R$ 1.199 billion.

“It is worth highlighting that in this year’s tariff process, the administrative request was approved with a view to recognizing network incorporation assets in the evaluation report of the 2021 Periodic Tariff Review (RTP), which updated the amount by R$ 70.7 million company’s net base, repositioned portion B of the cycle by 1.45% to adjust the capital remuneration for the remaining years of the cycle and approved a retroactive payment for VPB in the financial components of R$ 35.0 million”, says the company .