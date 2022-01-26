Equatorial Guinea became the last to qualify for the quarter-finals and will face Senegal next Sunday after 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Ono saved two penalties, with each team taking eight kicks.

Mali entered the match as the favorites to win, but gave a modest performance despite possessing the ball and creating most of the chances of the match.

Ono saved Mali’s defender Valai Sako’s eighth kick, and the referee waited for the VAR to confirm the correctness of the save and the goalkeeper’s absence from the goal line.

Ono’s foot was behind the goal line as the referee ended the confrontation and Equatorial Guinea’s celebrations began.

Equatorial Guinea beat defending champions Algeria and Sierra Leone in the group stage and are now taking a huge step forward.

Equatorial Guinea did not create a real chance to score but did not allow Mali to play their game and proved difficult to penetrate their defense.

Mali got a penalty kick in the 40th minute after Jose Miranda interfered with Moussa Doumbia, but the VAR asked the referee to review the game again to retract his decision.

Malian striker Ibrahim Kone hit the ball wide and his teammate Amadou Haidara missed an opportunity at the end of the first half.

As the match drew to a close, the chances were gone, and Equatorial Guinea was waiting for Mali’s attacks to spoil it.

Equatorial Guinea’s victory on penalties came hours after Egypt’s victory over Ivory Coast in the same way after a goalless draw.

Equatorial Guinea coach Juan Micha expressed his happiness, saying, “Reaching this role is a historic achievement, and it came after a great effort from my players.”

“It’s an incredible disappointment because the match shouldn’t go to penalties. We deserved better,” said Mali coach Mohamed Magasouba, who faces Tunisia in the final round of World Cup qualifiers in March.