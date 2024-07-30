Aneel approved new tariffs for the company, with a total effect of 4%; commercial operation was at the Barreiras 1 plant, in Bahia

A Equatorial Energy reported on this 2th fair (30.Jul.2024)through market announcements released, a tariff review and the start of operations of the Barreiras 1 photovoltaic plant, in Bahia, on July 27.

A Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved new tariffs for Equatorial, with a total effect of 4%, totaling a consolidated RAP (cash flow) of approximately R$ 1.2 billion. The new tariffs came into effect on July 1, 2024.

“The solar complex is located in the municipality of Barreiras, in the state of Bahia and has more than 800 hectares, 726 thousand solar panels and installed capacity to generate up to 350 MW of energy”the company highlighted in the document.

According to Equatorial, the entry reinforces its commitment to its sustainable goals.

“With the completion of this project, Equatorial has a total of 573 MW of installed capacity from the solar plants in Ribeiro Gonçalves (PI) and Barreiras (BA), and a total of 1.8 GW of installed capacity in its wind and solar portfolio”, said the company.

