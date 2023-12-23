“Poetry is an emotional vehicle, you get on it and it takes you far away and you whiz through the air and fly over the void. And it is the only way to be in the world without knowing how to be in it”: thus in the preface of the new book by Alida Maria Sessa “Equations of the human” (De Luca Editori, 24 euros, 144 pages) Alessandro Masi citing the author explains the essence of poetry itself. A metaphor of endless journeys, but also of passions, challenges, goals impossible to reach.

For this reason, the ideal library of those who are passionate about racing, travel and competitions cannot fail to find space for “Human Equations”. Because here we talk about “Absence of limits”, “Life”, “Time” and “More on time” to name just some of the titles of the poems in this book. “People don't take journeys, it's the journeys that people take” said Steinbeck: they are the wonderful journeys that a book of poems can offer.

In fact, the power of poetry lies precisely in its ability to transport us to distant places, to allow us to explore unknown worlds and to excite us with words. In particular, the imaginary journeys described in the poems offer us a unique experience, where beauty and magic blend with the power of imagination.

When we read a poem by Alida Maria Sessa we enter a distant place, our senses awaken and we feel as if we were really living that experience. Words transform into vivid images and sounds become audible in our mind. Through the poetic description of a landscape, a city or a remote place, we immerse ourselves in a sensorial journey that involves all our senses.

“Equations of the human” also allows us to explore inner worlds, to travel into the depths of the human soul. Through the poet's words, we find ourselves walking emotional paths, experiencing joy, sadness, love, pain and hope. The verses become a guide in our personal inner exploration, allowing us to discover new perspectives and connect with our deepest emotions.

But that's not all: imaginary journeys through poems offer us the possibility of overcoming physical and temporal boundaries. Thanks to the magic of words, we can travel into the past or the future, go back in time or project ourselves into a future yet to be written. Poets open the doors to worlds that no longer exist or have not yet been created, allowing us to experience the enchantment of the unexplored. A precious moment of escape from everyday life.