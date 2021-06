THE COLUMN OF THE ACADEMY ANTONIO CÓRDOBA BARBA NUMERARY ACADEMIC OF THE MURCIA REGION ACADEMY OF SCIENCES Monday 21 June 2021, 21:59

Kermack and McKendrick with their equations of 1930 laid the foundations for the modern treatment of epidemics: existence of the threshold (herd immunity); peak structure of the infectious curve and draw useful conclusions from the number of hospital admissions. But you have to know some crucial parameters from historical data