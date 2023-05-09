Anyone who has observed a crowd in the access area to the toilets of a concert or at rush hour in a subway or train station, has noticed that people moving in two directions within that crowd hardly collide, less than what you might think. The crowd moves in a surprisingly orderly manner and moves in both directions. A article recently published in the scientific journal Science it explains the mathematics that there is in that order within the chaos.

The phenomenon, known for a long time, is called “spontaneous lane formation”. It was already known that when people in a crowd move in two directions, they unconsciously create several paths in each direction. These lanes have an approximate width of two bodies. People who move join one of the lanes that go in the direction they want and move with it. When someone going in another direction joins the lane, it is the lane itself that ejects them towards the correct one. And the movement continues in an orderly fashion without anyone organizing it.

The math Karol Bácik, a researcher at the British University of Bath and one of the authors of the study, explains what they have found: “It is a new way of describing this movement using differential equations. The new mathematical approach has not only allowed us to explain the phenomenon of lane formation, but has also generated new hypotheses that we have tested experimentally.”

Bacik and his partner, also a researcher at the University of Bath, Tim Rogers, they decided to do an experiment to check that the differential equations they had formulated worked. “We gathered a group of volunteers at a sports center and asked them to do a series of simple tasks to simulate real-life foot traffic. To track their movements, we gave them hats of two different colors (red and blue) with barcodes printed on the top. We did not suggest in any way that they form lanes, and yet they spontaneously formed them,” Rogers details.

The researchers recorded the movement of their crowd from above. And what they discovered was surprising, according to Rogers: “The lanes are not always straight. They can be curved, if some people are heading towards a door, or the lines can slope when people are told, for example, that they have to go through on the right. But pedestrians have no idea that they are forming those structures, they are only aware that they are avoiding those who are going in another direction.

According to Barik and Rogers’ research, curved lanes are parabolic in shape when one part is heading toward a narrow exit, or elliptical in shape if both exits are narrow. This possibility of the rows not always moving in a straight line is a finding from work done by mathematicians at the University of Bath and was unknown until now.

The importance of this research is not only the surprise at the elegance of the mathematical description of a fact in which we all participate at some time without being aware. Knowing how the flow of crowds develops in confined spaces is crucial to prevent avalanches and crushes. Architecture and urbanism know it very well. In 2022, more than 150 people died trapped in an alley in Seoul (North Korea) while celebrating Halloween and other avalanches have occurred before in concentrations of crowds in different countries around the world.

Muslims gather around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque during Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. FAISAL AL ​​NASSER (REUTERS)

The study by Barik and Rogers has focused only on travel in two directions and this has been the case because it is known that it is in this case that ordered lanes are formed in each direction. Other researchers have discovered that when there are more than two flows, when pedestrians are heading in more than two directions, problems can arise. In these cases it is much easier for several people to start crashing, for the previous lanes to fade and stable movement patterns to disappear.

For this reason, experts in this type of movement have been investigating for a long time how to promote the permanence of these unconscious lanes. One of the most studied cases in the world is that of the stampede that occurred in the city of Mina, near Mecca (Saudi Arabia) during the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca made by people of the Muslim religion. On September 24, 2015, a stampede took place when two groups of pilgrims traveling in the opposite direction crossed paths in a narrow street. The avalanche caused the death of at least 2,426 people. This case is object of study to understand how to make spontaneous lane formation in a crowd happen safely.

