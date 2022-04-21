DThe basketball players of FC Bayern Munich surprisingly won in the playoff quarterfinals of the Euroleague at FC Barcelona and were able to equalize the best-of-five series. Coach Andrea Trinchieri’s team won the second of five possible games against the top favorites on Thursday with 90:75 (48:35) and was in good form after the defeat at the start. With two wins in the home games on Wednesday (8.30 p.m. / Magentasport) and two days later, the Bundesliga club would be the first German club to make it into the Final Four in Belgrade.

As in the first meeting, the Munich team got into the game much better. At 23:18 the guests were ahead after ten minutes. In contrast to the 67:77 in game one, Bayern did not let the main round first come into play. After almost two and a half minutes in the second round, the score was 35:20 thanks to a unerring Deshaun Thomas (16 points before the break). At the break, the Trinchieri side were leading by 13 points without Darrun Hilliard, who had a collarbone injury.

Barcelona came out of the cabin with much more pressure. Driven by former NBA pro Nikola Mirotic, the hosts reduced the lead to 47:53 after 25 minutes. Bayern kept their narrow lead until just before the end of the third quarter. Then national player Andreas Obst converted two distance shots within 20 seconds to 67:56.

The team of the Lithuanian coach Sarunas Jasikevicius did not recover in the final round. Bayern defended wisely and kept scoring points on offense. Thomas was convincing with 25 points and Obst with 15 points.