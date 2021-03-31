Equality World Economic Forum: gender equality will not be achieved at the current pace until 136 years from now

Finland ranks two in the new equality report. Globally, the corona pandemic has widened the equality gap and the goal of achieving equality has shifted beyond decades.

Sexual it will take 136 years to achieve equality in the world at the current rate, the World Economic Forum (WEF) calculates in its recent equality report.

After all, the coronary pandemic has reversed the trend, according to a report published on Tuesday called Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

WEF report collecting data from 156 countries on various aspects of life such as political power, the economy, education and health. The metrics have been the same since 2006.

Based on the metrics, the WEF provides a computational estimate of how far we are from equality between men and women. Globally, equality is achieved by 68%, according to the report, and at the current rate of development, one hundred percent would be reached in 2157.

Coronary pandemic has taken the goal decades further, the WEF estimates. This is due, among other things, to the fact that the pandemic has treated women more often than men in the labor market.

“Closure measures and rapid digitalisation hit hardest the sectors where women work more often,” the report states.

The report refers to preliminary figures from the International Labor Organization (ILO) that globally, exactly 5% of women and 3.9% of men would have lost their jobs.

Pandemic restrictions have been felt much more in the daily lives of women, the report shows. In families with children, reconciling work and home is more on the shoulders of women.

Sexual there are large differences in equality geographically and by area of ​​life.

Familiar countries can be found at the top of the WEF’s equality list: Iceland is first, Finland second and Norway third.

The next in the top ten are New Zealand, Sweden, Namibia, Rwanda, Lithuania, Ireland and Switzerland.

WEF According to the metrics, Finland also has enough work to do, as gender equality has been achieved 86%.

In the previous 2019 report, Finland was third on the list. The WEF estimates that the increase in one section of Finland’s investment is explained by the development of equality in politics.

The report cites the proportion of women ministers and women MPs (50 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively) and the gender of the prime minister.