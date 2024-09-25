Equality | Women still cannot become members of the Finnish Club, and that’s why Mikko Mattinen decided to resign

Equality|There are several associations in Finland that are closed to the opposite sex. Opening membership to women at the Stock Exchange Club brought more members and enlivened the activities in other ways. “It has been a good thing in every way.”

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Finnish Club of Helsinki voted to open membership to women. Almost 70% supported the change, but it requires a 75% majority. Chairman Raimo Ilveskero resigned from his position after the vote. The membership was strongly divided.

“I thoughtthat it was a misunderstanding, that many others had also forgotten to vote”, says Mikko Mattinen.

Mattinen has been a member of the Helsinki Finnish Club for twenty years. With a misunderstanding, he refers to last December, when the club last voted to open membership to women. The amendment did not pass.

Mattinen himself had forgotten to vote and imagined that the rejection of the rule change was due to the fact that many other people of active age had forgotten to participate.

This one a week on Tuesday it became clear, that it was not a misunderstanding. There was actually a considerable number of people in the club’s membership who opposed women’s membership.

Changing the rules requires a 75 percent majority behind it. The change was supported by just under 70 percent of the votes.

“The result was clear. We have drifted apart from each other,” says Mattinen.

This time, the vote was widely publicized in advance, so all members were certainly aware of it. In May, 55 well-known members, including the president, demanded a re-voting Sauli Niinistö.

Also the entire club board supported the change. Chairman Raimo Ilveskero said HS in an interview in Augustthat the change is vital for the future of the club, because more and more prominent figures in society are women these days.

“The role of women in education and in society in general is very different today than it was when the baby boomers were in power.”

According to Ilveskero, the old rule causes reputational damage.

“We cannot implement all the activities we want. For example, some speakers don’t want to come and perform for us because of this.”

Even these statements were not enough, and the club decided on Tuesday to continue with its former lines. Only men can be accepted as members.

Ilveskero announced on Tuesday evening that he would resign from the position of chairman immediately. He did not want to comment further on the matter to HS.

Mikko Mattinen plans to leave the entire club and he believes that many others will too.

“Everyone I’ve talked to imagined that the end result would be different. I believe that many people are now actively thinking about whether they want to belong to such a community,” says Mattinen.

The members’ decision was also actively commented on on social media on Wednesday. Many were surprised by the decision, but many were also surprised by the wide attention the case received.

The question of membership is thought to be an internal matter of the club. Some discussants pointed out that there are also communities in Finland where only women can become members, the most famous being Naisasialiitto Unioni.

Matte doubts whether very many women would even be interested in membership of the Suomalainen Klub in the end.

“But all ideas must be renewed. Why couldn’t we just renew the idea and continue the operation?” he asks.

Some of the other traditional men’s clubs are still closed to women. Round Table is still a young men’s network. Helsinki’s Svenska Klubben, or the Swedish club, accepts only men as members.

However, Rotary, for example, is open to both sexes. All other Finnish Swedish Clubs are also open to women.

Stock exchange club opened its doors to women after a long struggle in 2018. Having been influential in the club’s board for a long time Eljas Revon according to him, the decision was absolutely right and gave Pörssiklubi’s operations a new boost.

“We have never had so many members, so many participants in events and such a high-level program. It has been a good thing in every way, and no one questions the decision anymore,” says Repo.

Today, 138 of the 2,071 members of the Stock Exchange Club are women.

Revo’s according to the world, the practices of clubs of social influencers vary. In the United States, discrimination would be impossible. In Europe, on the other hand, there are still many clubs that are only for men.

“There are also clubs in Sweden where women are not even allowed to be guests,” says Repo.

To Tampere Suomalainen Klubi has accepted female members for almost a hundred years. In Tampere, however, the promotion of Finnishness is limited to “right-wing”. Leftists have no business in the club.

The purpose of the Helsinki club is stated in the rules to promote the hobby of patriotic, cultural, national defense and social issues. Nothing is said about the political view.

The Finnish Club of Helsinki’s membership policy has sparked controversy before. For example, the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the then party secretary of the coalition Janne Pesonen broke up According to Yle from the club already in 2018, because women were not allowed to become members.