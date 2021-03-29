GAccording to the Basic Law, minor rights and civil liberties have equal priority. In the corona pandemic, however, equality rights lead a peculiar shadowy existence. The debate about supposed “privileges” for vaccinated people does not change that, because egalitarian will-o-the-wisps intensify the shadows on the equality postulate.

Politics and law have dealt intensively with the restrictions on freedom in the pandemic for good reason. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently affirmed that politics must protect civil liberties as well as the health of the population and the existence of companies and jobs. The highest state authority, so to speak, has once again made it clear that, even in crisis mode, the balancing of the right to life and physical integrity with the other constitutional interests remains.

These legal interests also include rights of equality. In the speech of the Federal President, however, the promise of equality in the Basic Law was not mentioned – as in so many articles on fundamental rights in the pandemic. How can this be explained? Susanne Baer, ​​judge at the Federal Constitutional Court and professor for public law and gender studies, recently described equality rights as a “shadowy classic” in a lecture. Despite high prominence in the canon of fundamental and human rights, the principle of equality appears difficult and diffuse. Accordingly, the pandemic also seems to act like a magnifying glass with a view to equality rights, which makes existing weaknesses more visible.

Restrictions on freedom often have different effects

Society as a whole is covered by a network of state corona measures. But citizens, companies and institutions are not affected to the same extent and to the same extent. Regionally different restrictions for different areas of life and in turn different exceptions to restrictions in different phases of the lockdown have led to a barely transparent network of inequalities.

On the one hand, mask requirements, exit restrictions, school and business closures or visits to old people’s and nursing homes were regulated differently. On the other hand, restrictions on freedom often have different effects. Single parents with younger children tend to be hit harder by exit regulations than families who have a house with a garden. The educational opportunities of children who grow up in socio-economically precarious conditions are also more threatened by school closings.

To contain the virus, there is no choice but to limit freedoms. The assignment of unreasonable expectations, taking into account the economic, social, cultural and medical consequences, is part of the core business of political decision-makers in the pandemic. Hardship and burdens do not hit the population by fate, but as a consequence of political shaping, which also includes the negotiation of questions of justice.