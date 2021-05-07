Equality #UPM #eliminates #unexplained #gender #pay #gaps

The forest industry company UPM has launched an equality review, the purpose of which is to eliminate pay gaps that are not based on, for example, a person’s performance and experience or the complexity of the job.

Forest industry company UPM intends to eliminate the unexplained gender pay gap. Such are pay gaps that cannot be attributed to, for example, differences in a person’s performance, experience, job complexity, or job location, factors that typically determine a person’s pay and salary development.

The pay equality review and increase to be carried out this year will apply to all the company’s operating countries. It begins with an analysis of the wages of white-collar workers and continues later this year with a review of the wages of production workers. The review is the responsibility of an independent third party operator.

UPM’s Chief Human Resources Officer Riitta Savonlahti according to him, the company has had analytics about the career development and salaries of its employees for years.

“Now we wanted to start figuring out why even these small pay gaps are due. We decided to make a correction, ”says Savonlahti.

According to Savonlahti, most of the salaries of the company’s employees are equal, but there are also some unexplained differences between the sexes. As the review is ongoing, UPM does not yet know how large the pay gap will actually be or how much the review-based increases will increase the company’s personnel costs. According to Savonlahti, however, the unexplained pay gap is about a small minority.

“We estimate that the majority of them are related to a lower starting salary, where it is difficult to catch up with the differences that have arisen, even if a person receives normal salary increases during their career. The aim of increasing equality is to remedy this shortcoming. ”

According to Savonlahti, the development of the situation is monitored annually, and corrections will be made in the future if necessary.

“In addition to looking at the pay gap between women and men, we regularly review the proportion of women in our staff and career development, as both factors have an impact on the achievement of equal pay.”