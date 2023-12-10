Equality | Today, Finland is awarding an equality award of 300,000 euros

The award is given every two years.

Finland the international equality prize will be awarded today in Tampere.

The award is given to an actor who has promoted gender equality in an internationally significant way. The prize amount is 300,000 euros, and the prize is awarded by the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook).

Representatives from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Rwanda will be present at the award ceremony. At the event, they will discuss gender equality in the context of conflicts. You can watch the event live at Yle Areena from 1 p.m.

The prize partner, late president Martti Ahtisaaren The CMI foundation organizes a public event related to the international equality award at the G Livelab club in Tampere after the event.

The event will discuss the role of women as part of peace building in Afghanistan after the Taliban came to power.

Finland awards the International Equality Award every two years, and it is now the fourth time.

In the second year, the award was given to the We Will Stop Femicide Platform, an organization focused on combating violence against women.