In most media, women account for about a third of those interviewed, including Helsingin Sanomat. The shift towards equality is slow.

Is accounting time. Three years ago Helsingin Sanomat (HS) publicly promised increase the number of female interviewees in the stories. The aim is to gradually achieve equality in news content, the story said.

Prior to that, the editorial management had gone through the magazine’s main stories and found that about a third of the interviewees were women.