Equality The University of Lapland ignored three female professors in the selection of the vice-rector – according to the Equality Commissioner, women may have been discriminated against

The university denies discrimination and emphasizes that suitability for the job was more important than scientific merit.

Lapin the university may have ignored three deserving women when choosing a vice-rector in charge of research. Equality Ombudsman Jukka Maarianvaara according to the statement, the merits of the man selected for the position were clearly lower than those of the three female professors.

The statement does not mean that the Equality Act has necessarily been violated. However, according to the statement, a presumption of discrimination has arisen, meaning that the university must now show that the man’s appointment was due to some accepted reason and not gender.

Ultimately, the matter is decided by the court.

University in his reply, he acknowledged that women were clearly better qualified than a man who had worked as a university researcher on scientific grounds. However, the university stressed that scientific merit was not central to the selection.

The women, on the other hand, criticized the university for changing the selection criteria in the middle of the selection. The man’s choice was essentially justified by things other than those in the search criteria. The women felt that their merits had also been downplayed.

The university had not made a written merit comparison of the top applicants. This is what Maarianvaara criticizes. The Equality Act requires a comparison of earnings when women and men compete for a place.

Maarianvaara recommends that the comparison be made in writing, as this would facilitate the comparison of merits and also make the selection process more transparent.

At the employer has the right to assess and emphasize the merits of the applicants in a way that the employer believes best contributes to the successful performance of the task, Maarianvaara states.

“The merit of individuals should be considered especially in relation to the emphases stated by the employer. However, the employer’s emphasis must not be arbitrary, but must be objectively justified by the assessments in terms of the performance of the task. ‘

In this case, the choice had emphasized suitability rather than merit. This should have been stated in the call for proposals.

Nor should suitability be assessed in a discriminatory manner. The employer must therefore show that the woman’s suitability has been assessed according to the same criteria as the man’s and that the man has proved to be more suitable than the women.

“The University of Lapland may rebut the presumption of discrimination by showing that the characteristics of the person selected for the position are relevant to the performance of the position applied for and that the person selected was better suited than those excluded and was a real and acceptable reason for selection.”

Principal Antti Syväjärvi says the university board addressed the issue in August and maintains its previous position. The university therefore considers that the Equality Act has not been violated.

Syväjärvi states that the women have not demanded the abolition of the choice but “are now applying for a personal benefit”.

The Equality Act does not provide for the possibility of requesting the revocation of the appointment. Instead, the injured party can claim compensation.

Syväjärvi describes that applying for compensation has caused resentment at the university. According to him, it has been considered a disgraceful self-interest in a situation where the university had to lay off 39 employees after co-determination negotiations.

Chairman of the University Board Hannele Niemi says that after the decision of the Equality Ombudsman, the university received a draft agreement from the Association of Professors. It said women would have been compensated for the rest of their careers.

“This would have been unreasonable for the university,” Niemi says.

The government unanimously rejected the settlement offer.