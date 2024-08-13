Equality | The research station was looking for a “mistress” – The title is bad, admits the head of the station

Equality|Both the director of the Konnevesi research station and the Kotus expert criticized the hostess’s job title.

Job seekers could have rubbed their eyes last week. An announcement about a job vacancy at the Konnevesi research station operating under the University of Jyväskylä had appeared on the TE services website.

The research station was looking for a hostess in the station’s kitchen as a substitute for nine weeks. Applicants were expected to have chef training and previous experience in a professional kitchen.

The announcement raised questions. Why was the job advertised with the title of hostess?

Mistress the title is bad, says the director of the Konnevesi research station, professor Jouni Taskinen. According to him, it strongly refers to only one gender and does not properly describe the job duties included in the title.

According to Taskinen, the hostess’ duties at the research station mainly include the duties of a cook in the kitchen. However, the research station has a rather small work community, so people correct each other as needed. The hostess therefore also does, for example, office and customer service work.

According to Taskinen, a chef was considered for the job advertisement instead of a hostess.

“However, the hostess is officially in use at the university, so we didn’t want to go solo in it. This job role has probably been called hostess since the research station was founded, i.e. for about 40 years,” says Taskinen.

Taskinen says that the hostess’s title has been wondered about for some time. However, according to Taskinen, updating the title is the responsibility of the university’s central administration.

“I believe that gender-related titles are discussed there as a whole. There are only two hostesses at work at the university, so perhaps changing their titles has not been at the top of the order of importance.”

Mistress The job title is contrary to recommendations and outdated, says a special expert at the Center for Finnish Languages ​​(Kotus) Liisa Raevaara.

“This is an example of a strongly gendered professional title. These titles affect mental images, for example, of which gender the professions are and who are sought and desired for these jobs,” says Raevaara.

The Finnish Language Board already issued a recommendation in 2007, urging them to avoid gendered job titles.

According to Raevaara, in working life, especially in recent years, more and more attention has been paid to gendered job titles, especially those referring to men. Many titles have been changed to be gender neutral.

However, there is still a lot to be done, of which the hostess is one example.

“Language changes slowly. For example, if a field has a clear female or male majority, gendered titles can remain there for longer. Nor is it always easy to find a replacement word for a gendered title.”

According to Raevaara, there are many options for a housewife working in the kitchen. They could be, for example, a kitchen manager, a kitchen worker or a cook. The appropriate title depends on the quality of the work.

Boiler water a substitute hostess was found for the research station quite quickly. According to Taskinen, the new agent for the nine-week substitute was found through the research station’s own networks.

“No one even had time to apply for a position through the job advertisement when we found a suitable person,” says Taskinen.

Various biological phenomena and organisms are studied at the Konnevesi research station. According to Taskinen, the station examines, for example, ecology, various animals and plants. University courses, meetings and congresses are also organized at the station.