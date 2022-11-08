Equality | The parties discuss equality – Live broadcast in progress

The panel participants are asked what the future of gendered conscription is and how they would solve wage inequality.

Parties key people will gather at the parliamentary election panel to discuss equality policy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. HS will broadcast the panel discussion live.

The topics include national defense, working life and the well-being of young people.

The panel participants are asked, for example, what is the future of gendered conscription. And how would the parties solve wage inequality? What political measures should be taken so that girls’ mental health problems decrease and boys’ learning results turn up?

The event is organized by Nytkis, the umbrella organization of women’s organizations, the Confederation of Men’s Organizations and the advisory board for equality. The Nytkis organization includes the women’s organizations of the parties represented in the parliament, as well as the Union of Women’s Affairs, the Center for Women’s Organizations and the Society for Gender Studies.

The panel will be attended by the chairman and the Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left), Minister of Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist (r), Chairman Sari Essayah (kd), vice-president Petri Honkonen (center), chairman of the confederation students Nea Nättinenvice chairman Niina Malm (sd), vice president Hanna Holopainen (green) and chairman of the parliamentary group Ville Tavio (p.s.).