Equality The Paris Opera promised to abandon blackened masks – in France, a heated debate over cancel culture and American import theories began again

French politicians, intellectuals and journalists have warned that theories of race, gender and postcolonialism imported from North America are undermining the French Republic.

In France was released on Monday at the 66-page Paris Opera report the diversity of the cultural institution. The front pages of the report quote a historian specializing in symbolism Michel Pastoureau.

“For me, color problems are society’s primary problems.”

The quote is from a book by Pastoureau, known for his study of color Noir, black.

The report by the Paris Opera, or Opéra de Paris, is a response to allegations of inequality against the opera. In the summer, five black ballet workers wrote an open letter calling for immediate change to the 1,800-employee facility. There are very few non-white dancers, musicians or singers in the Paris Opera.

There has been a performance on stage a few years ago in blackface, the face made dark.

Report the introduction begins with a mention George Floydin death and the landing in Europe of the Black Lives Matter movement for blacks.

The opera promises to be an exemplary opponent of discrimination, to present diversity better, and to question its repertoire.

Artistic director Alexander Neef promised at the press conference that in the future he would pay special attention to the characters of old ballet performances. Classics like Nutcrackers and Bajadeeri held in the repertoire, but the number of non-white dancers will be increased.

“You don’t see blackened masks, no yellowed masks,” Neef said.

Neef has started directing the opera in September. Prior to that, he worked in Toronto, Canada.

Paris Opera Ballet Dancers at the Walkaround Time in October 2019.­

In France there has been a widespread debate in the United States in recent years about the representation of different people in art. As elsewhere in Europe, the use of blackface in performances has been discussed in France in particular.

In November 2019, protesters managed to cancel a play they considered racist at the Sorbonne University in Paris. The Les Dionysies festival was to perform Les Supplientes a play in which performers wear dark makeup and dark masks in the tradition of Greek tragedies.

Dean of the Faculty of Humanities Alain Tallon wrote university condemned the use of blackface, but called the protest a “complete misunderstanding”. He stressed that the play was not about mockery.

The case of the Sorbonne is still often referred to when it comes to the problems of the cancel culture, which requires the concealment of phenomena considered inappropriate in history.

After the President of France Emmanuel Macron spoke in October 2020 on the fight against separatism, he at the same time directly criticized the scientific thinking shipped from the United States.

The tradition of Anglo-Saxon science is based on history, one that is not French, Macron said. Instead of the theories imported from the United States, he called for investment in his own research.

There is an ongoing battle against the mental matrix of American universities, the Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer again said in October.

About the United States controversy has written, for example The New York Times.

Opponents of American thinking emphasize the French tradition of universality and are not in favor of statistics based on ethnicity, for example.

Opponents, on the other hand, say the criticism is about the crumbling of French national pride: it no longer has the cultural and international influence of previous centuries, causing alarm. At the same time, the idea of ​​universality is said to ignore France’s own colonialist history.

Paris Opera the guidelines of leader Alexander Neef were immediately given to the party leader Marine Le Penin and the far right to roar.

Also a newspaper Le Monde expressed concern about the direction of development in the column.

The magazine called the cancel culture a sports competition that has been held on the American continent for five years.