Equality The Norske Selskab men’s club is infuriating in Norway, and now the minister is also demanding women to be members – gentlemen’s clubs have caused fuss in Finland as well

A nationalist club is under pressure to change its rules because a significant portion of its members are business elites.

Norwegian The Norske Selskab club is drifting under public pressure in Norway because only men are eligible for membership, the Financial Times reports.

A similar development has been seen in Finland as well.

Helsinki In November 2018, the stock exchange club decided to change its rules so that women were also accepted as members.

As one of the key arguments in the speeches of those in favor of women’s membership at the time was it, that the Stock Exchange Club is a club focused on economic affairs, and according to a clear majority of the membership, a club established primarily for that purpose should not be considered only as a gentleman ‘s club.

At that time, women’s membership was supported by more than 77 percent of those who voted.

Instead, for example, the Helsinki Finnish Club only accepts men as members.

It is a Finnish-minded club with very similar roots to the Norske Selskab club, which is under pressure for public debate in Norway.

Norske Selskab is a national-literary circle founded by Norwegian students in 1772, which initially met in a café called Mademe Juul.

For the first four decades, women were also qualified as members.

Norske Selskab himself estimates that he is the fifth oldest club in the world in his field.

In Norway the club has been criticized for failing to take into account the way in which meetings of the club’s business elite have reached equality in almost all strata of society except corporate management, Financial Times (FT) write.

“This debate is not separate from the Norske Selskab debate. This controversy reflects the challenges that women face in business, ” Isabelle Ringnes, 30, told the Financial Times, explaining that gender attitudes arise in part in the subconscious.

“Stereotypes are deeply rooted in society, and we still have a long way to go to dispel them.”

Norske Selskab has about 1,100 members. Some of them are business elites, some are cultural people.

Father of Isabelle Ringes Christian Ringes is a member of the club. When he had suggested on television on January that women should be admitted as members, another member had demanded his dismissal, the FT says.

Christian Ringnes has justified women’s membership on the grounds that Norske Selskab is a club whose members hold significant positions in the business world. It wouldn’t matter if it was a clay puck club, he has added.

Also the Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality Abid Raja has called on the club to open its membership to women.

“It’s an incomprehensibly old-fashioned model. It’s not very wise to ignore women, and it’s also a bit of a hindrance, ”he told Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview with NRK, according to France Télécom.