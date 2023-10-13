NHL influencer Brian Burke considers the league’s recent pride decision a step backwards.

NHL sent a notice to teams last week saying it would ban players from wearing umbrella tape on their bats during pride-themed match nights.

Previously, the NHL banned themed warm-up shirts.

The topic has sparked a strong debate, and some players have also taken a stand. For example, the Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton said intending to use rainbow tape despite the ban.

Now the NHL’s former vice-president, puck king, has also spoken out about the matter Brian Burke68. Burke considers the NHL’s new policy to be a big step backwards.

“This new policy prevents clubs and players from supporting what they really believe in. This is not progress. The species does not grow this way. The fans don’t feel welcome.”

Burke, who worked as the director of puck operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins until last season, hopes that the NHL will reconsider the decision.

Ice hockey the brightest superstar, the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid26, has also expressed his dissatisfaction with the NHL’s policy.

McDavid was disappointed when the NHL announced that it would ban themed warm-up shirts, and does not consider this decision a good one either.

“I would like that [sateenkaariteippi] would be allowed? Absolutely. I’ve talked about this before. I’m sure everybody knows what I think,” McDavid said by CTV News by.

Players can participate in pride events outside the rink as they please.