Equality | The gay player was disappointed with the NHL’s policy: “We are taking steps back”

Hockey goaltender Carson Gates doesn’t understand the NHL’s decision regarding the rainbow tape and pride shirt.

Homosexual ice Hockey goalkeeper Carson Gates feels that the hockey league NHL has taken steps backwards with its decision to ban the use of stick tape in the colors of the rainbow.

Gates plays as a goalkeeper for Chatham University in Pittsburgh. He told about his sexual orientation last spring, says the Canadian about Gates’ recent comments CBC.

“Hockey was very, very slowly moving in the right direction. Now we’re taking steps back because of the pride tape and shirts,” Gates commented.

Already in the summer, the NHL banned the use of themed shirts in pre-match warm-ups. The decision was preceded by the refusal of many players to wear pride shirts that support sexual minorities.

The NHL’s biggest star Connor McDavid was among those who voiced their disappointment at the league’s decision. Now rainbow colors were also banned from tapes.

“It seems like a vocal minority online has gotten the NHL to do this,” Gates mused.

“The shirts were about a 15-minute warm-up in one match during the year, but it really meant a lot to the LGBTQ community.”

Gates feels that the NHL’s decision signals that sexual minorities are not welcome in hockey.

“It means a lot to have support in a game where it has never been seen before rainbow tape. And we need things like this to make the LGBTQ community feel welcome in the game.”

Gates says that he heard sexual minorities barking throughout his playing career. He believes that change will happen with new generations.

“My teammates at Chatham have been great, and so has everyone else since I came out.”

“I’ve gotten the most hate from the older generations, who aren’t really involved in hockey very strongly.”