Equality | The flags are flying in honor of Minna Canthi, who was born 180 years ago

Minna Canth is the first woman to have her own flag day in Finland.

Tuesday let's celebrate Minna Canthin and Equality Day.

Tuesday marks the 180th anniversary of Canthi's birth. Born in 1844, Canth was not only a writer but also a social influencer and newspaperwoman. Through his works, he highlighted, among other things, women's issues and the status of the poor.

Canth's main works of fiction include the short story Shop-End and plays Worker's wife mixed Anna Lisa. Born in Tampere, Canth influenced Kuopio and Jyväskylä as an adult. He died at the age of 53.

Minna Canth and Equality Day has been a general flag day in Finland since 2007. Canth is the first woman to have her own flag day in Finland.