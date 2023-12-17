Equality | The Finnish Club of Helsinki still did not open membership to women – members resigned

In Friday's vote, two-thirds would have allowed women's membership. However, it was not enough to change the rules of the men's club.

Helsinki The doors of Suomalainen Klub still do not open for women. In the vote held on Friday, two-thirds of Suomalainen Klub members supported allowing women's membership, but that was not enough to change the rules.

The change would have required a three-quarters majority in two separate votes. A third of Suomalainen Klub's members, who oppose women's membership, were thus able to stop the change on Friday.

“For many, it's like having joined a club that has only had men as members within the framework of a long tradition. Changing it is still a very high threshold for some of our members,” says the chairman of the Suomalainen Klub Raimo Ilveskero for STT.

In 1876 founded Suomalainen Klubi announces on its website that it is a cultural club where men of different ages who are committed to the ideological basis of Finnishness meet each other.

According to Ilveskero, the issue of opening membership to non-men has not been fully resolved in a long time, even though the voting result on Friday did not allow the rule change. According to Ilveskero, during the spring we will consider how and when the matter will be handled in the future.

According to Ilveskero, support for allowing women's membership has grown significantly in recent years.

“It has completely turned around in three years. This is not based on voting, but on opinion polls. About three years ago, only 30 percent were in favor of opening membership, and now two-thirds are in favor,” says Ilveskero.

Friday at the extraordinary members' meeting, 1,433 members participated in the vote, of which 67.6 percent were in favor of allowing women's membership. The board of the Suomalainen Klubi had unanimously proposed that it should be possible to apply for membership regardless of gender.

32.4 percent of members opposed the change. A little less than half of the approximately 3,000 members of Suomalainen Klub cast their votes.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in the fall, that according to the Finnish Club's September member survey, 300 members threaten to resign if women are accepted as members. If women are not accepted, according to the survey, there would be 88 people who would leave.

Ilveskero told STT on Sunday morning that after Friday's vote, a few members have announced their resignation.

How Does the fact that women are not accepted as members affect the attractiveness of the Finnish Club?

“This is one of the questions that have been brought up in the discussion this year. This decision, at least in the light of the presented backgrounds, is not likely to increase that attractiveness. But it remains to be seen how important it will be in the coming months,” says Ilveskero.

Suomalainen Klubi has previously been reported to have lost a few of its famous members. Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo and then party secretary Janne Pesonen resigned from the Finnish Club membership in 2018. Orpo and Pesonen had previously announced that they would resign if the association did not accept women as members. Also the convention Kai Mykkänen has said that he resigned from the Finnish Club.

The Helsingin Pörssiklubi, which had been a men's club for a long time, decided in 2018 that it would also accept women as members.

Coalition a few years ago moved its party office from the premises owned by Suomalainen Klub from Helsinki Kamppi's Kansakoulukuja to Etu-Töölö Ostrobotnia. The move of the party office has hit Suomalainen Klubi's income, as no new tenants have been found for some of the premises.

The rental income received from the Kokomumus used to cover part of the hobby activities of the Suomalainen Klubi.

Ilveskero characterizes Suomalainen Klub's financial situation as satisfactory.

“Whenever the income decreases, managing the finances becomes more difficult. It's quite clear,” says Ilveskero.