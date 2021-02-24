Equality The Chinese woman did the housework for five years: The court ordered the divorced man to pay for the work

The judge ruled that household chores have an indisputable, intangible value.

Chinese the court has ordered the husband to compensate his ex-wife for housework done during the marriage. The British, for example, tell of the preliminary ruling made in Beijing broadcaster BBC. There has been a very lively debate on this in China.

Beijing Fangshan District Court issued its ruling on Monday. The divorce was originally sought by the husband after five years of marriage.

The man’s last name is Chen, his wife Wang. They married in 2015 and have one child.

Wang did not want to grant a divorce at first, but soon demanded financial compensation on the grounds that Chen had not participated in any household chores or caring for their common child.

Fangshanin the court ordered Chen to pay a monthly maintenance of 2,000 yuan and a one-time allowance of 50,000 yuan for Wang’s housework. Converted into euros, the maintenance fee at the current exchange rate is approximately 255 euros and housework 6365 euros.

The judge who handed down the judgment pointed out that, in divorces, the couple’s joint property is usually ordered to be divided, but domestic work has an indisputable, albeit intangible, value.

The BBC reports that on the local social media in China, in Weibo, the case tag had garnered 570 million views.

According to some Chinese, 50,000 yuan from five years of housework is far too little. For example, you can’t get a babysitter for a year in Beijing with the same money.

Many were of the opinion that Chinese men should generally understand that housework also belongs more to husbands than expected.

Fangshanin the decision of the regional court is relevant in nature, as the law enabling it entered into force last year. The law entitles a spouse to compensation in the event of a divorce if he or she has had more responsibility for childcare, caring for older relatives, or has assisted his or her spouse in his or her work.

Prior to the entry into force of the law, financial compensation for a divorce was only possible if the spouses had a marriage contract. Marriage is not a common practice in China.

According to statistics from the OECD, the umbrella organization for economic cooperation and development, Chinese women work an average of four hours of unpaid work a day, which is 2.5 times more than Chinese men. According to the OECD, women work on average twice as much as men.